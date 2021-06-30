England cricket team: How the England cricket team reacted to Harry Kane’s goal against England in the Euro Cup – watch





England captain Harry Kane’s goal was cheered by members of the England cricket team. Essentials England ousted Germany from Euro 2020 with a 2-0 win over Joachim Low’s men England booked a knockout stage win over Germany at a major tournament after 55 years ECB shared a video of English cricketers celebrating Harry Kane’s goal against Germany In one of the highly anticipated matches of Euro Cup 2020, England defeated Germany 2-0 to reach the flagship quarter-final. While it was Raheem Sterling who scored the first goal for England, England supporters stood on their feet at Wembley Stadium when captain Harry Kane scored the second goal, his first of the Euro 2020 Championship. English football fans watched the game from different parts of the world. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also shared a video showing England cricketers jubilant when Kane scored a goal against Germany. It was a memorable win for England as it was their first win against Germany in a knockout match at a major football tournament since the 1966 World Cup final. England, who had defeated Germany in the 1966 World Cup final, were eliminated by the Germans in the 1970, 1990 and 2010 World Cups, as well as the Euro 1996 semi-final, which also took place at Wembley. Germany missed a huge opportunity to score the equalizer after German striker Thomas Müller failed to score with only goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to beat. The incident happened in the 81st minute of the game when Müller’s shot went wide. “We didn’t take advantage of the two great opportunities we had,” said Germany national coach Joachim Low, referring to Müller’s miss and a previous opportunity by striker Timo Werner. “Obviously it was going to be all about patience. The expectation was that not many chances would be created. You have to use it to be clinical.” England now face Ukraine in the semi-finals. Ukraine, which defeated Sweden 2-1 after extra time on Tuesday, has won only one of their seven encounters with England. But to award a goal in Euro 2020, England are on their way to a possible semi-final against Denmark or the Czech Republic. Commenting on his team’s stunning victory, England coach Gareth Southgate said after the game: “I didn’t really need to say it, but when we got into the dressing room we were already talking about Saturday because today was a great performance, but emotionally and physically at a price. We need to recover well, and (make sure) mentally we are in the right space. It’s a dangerous moment for us. We’re going to have that warmth of success… and we know it’s will be a huge challenge from now on.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/sports/cricket/article/how-england-cricket-team-reacted-to-harry-kanes-goal-against-england-in-euro-cup-watch/778053 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos