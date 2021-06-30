10 potential ‘busts’ to avoid drafting in 2021





Fantasy football owners would be wise to avoid these tantalizing but risky ‘busts’ during their league ladies heading into the 2021 season. One of the biggest keys to victory for any fantasy football season is to prevent players from overvaluing players who ultimately never come close to expected production levels relative to their average draft position (ADP). Basically, avoid the busts. Bust-type players can come in many different forms. Some players come out of a career best year only to return to modest pedestrian-like numbers the following season, frustrating owners who hoped last year’s campaign wasn’t an anomaly. Others can also fall victim to the injury factor. Two cases are noteworthy. San Francisco 49ers tight ending George Kittle, widely regarded as a top-three target at his position, missed eight games last year due to injuries, while fantasy football owners Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had their championship dreams shattered when he suffered a serious leg injury in his fifth game of the season. Injuries naturally factor into the consideration of fantasy football. But let’s take a look at 10 other bust candidates beyond the risks owners should either completely avoid or not overbid during fantasy drafts. No. 10 Fantasy Football Bust To Avoid: RB Raheem Mostert, 49ers Let’s kick off this list with a declining Niners, Raheem Mostert, who would have been a great grab in 2019 due to his pass-catching tendencies — great for points-per-reception (PPR) competitions — and home-run touchdown threat. After all, he led San Francisco by 10 touchdowns that year. Still, that production fell back, largely due to injuries in 2020, but Mostert is still seen as a mid-round choice, according to Fantasy football calculator, which lists its ADP at 4.09 in a 12-team PPR format. Way too high. Granted, Mostert’s worth increased slightly when Jeff Wilson, who was the 49ers leading touchdown scorer last year, had a torn meniscus this offseason. But the Niners also added two more running backs in this year’s NFL Draft, Trey Sermon and Elijah Mitchell, meaning Mostert’s use will likely decline after all. And there are signs that Preek, not Mostert, will be San Francisco’s top ground option anyway in 2021. Especially with Mostert, who has an injury history of his own, just turning 29 years old. An older age for a running back so highly tagged in fantasy ladies.

