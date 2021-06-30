Payton Jerome committed to Minot State hockey | News, Sports, Jobs

The Minot State Beavers announced the commitment of a new defender for the upcoming 2021-22 season and beyond this week, and he couldn’t be happier to be a part of the winning culture at Minot State.

Payton Jerome completed his plans to join the Beavers on June 26, one of the first two official commitments of new head coach Wyatt Waselenchuk’s head coach career.

Jerome comes to the Magic City after three full seasons in the acclaimed Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, a league that Waselenchuk said has a reputation as one of the top Junior A hockey leagues in Canada.

The 5’11” defender spent the first three seasons of his junior hockey career with the Melville Millionaires, totaling 21 points in 112 games from 2017-2020. His most prolific season was his 2019-2020 season, when he scored five goals and provided 11 assists in 57 games, also a career highlight, as well as the first two power play goals of his career.

Notably, he also dramatically improved his discipline on the ice between his second and junior seasons with Melville, reducing his penalty minutes from 95 in 2018/19 to 46 the following season in five more games.

“He’s a good skater and he will be a good puck-moving defender for us, who will have a chance to get into our lineup even as a freshman,” said Waselenchuk. “He’s going to add some depth and he’s a left-handed defender, which was important to me. We’re pretty heavy on the right, so adding a skilled left-handed defender like Payton was a big one for us, and I know he’s going to be the next one.” four years will be a big part of our program.”

He appeared in just four games between the Millionaires and Notre Dame Hounds during the 2020-21 season, an unfortunate but common occurrence for many Canadian hockey players due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which shortened many teams’ respective seasons. . to just a handful of games, Waselenchuk added.

Jerome actually started his hockey career as a striker, but showed an innate ability to skate backwards from his early playing days in starting hockey, and was more adept at the arts than his peers. His coaches put him on the blue line and he has been stuck ever since.

His decision to commit to the Beavers after his junior hockey career was actually aided by current Minot State defenseman Eric Soar, Jerome’s Millionaires teammate for two seasons of 2017-19.

“I spoke to him and I asked him if Minot is a cool place,” said Jeroen. “He loves it, so I had my coach contact Waselenchuk, and within a week I was deployed there.”

The connections didn’t stop there for the Regina native, Saskatchewan. He also noted that a friend of his father’s played for the Beavers, and another friend he made in high school, Rachael Huber, was a member of the 2016 Minot State softball recruiting class.

The proximity to home and the adequacy of education, as well as Soar’s encouragement, made the choice clear for Jerome, who considered the Beavers at more than 20 other schools.

He will study business administration while at Minot State, and his chosen career path, in addition to the open role on the team he knew was perfect, sealed his decision.

“I have a skillset that can adapt to many players,” he said. “I don’t think I need to be the best player on a team, but I could be the man to look up to when the team needs it, and I can help other guys get better on the ice, just by making good passes.” , jumping into rush hour and contributing to all kinds of facets.”