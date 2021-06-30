Willy Adames has been the stick that has been stirred The Milwaukee Brewers Drink

Willy Adames of Milwaukee Brewers throws away his bat after hitting a three-run home run in the eighth … [+] inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

It probably shouldn’t come as a shock to someone who’s watched the Milwaukee Brewers hit the team’s biggest inning in more than a decade in recent weeks, in a game played to the most raucous atmosphere since. COVID-19 shook the world, came from Willy Adames.

Adames’ three-run home run in the eighth marked a 10-run burst that turned a 4-4 nail-biter into a 14-4 romp over arch-rival Chicago Cubs and, more importantly, extended the Brewers’ lead over Chicago and the rest of the game. the NL Central to four games.

Willy Adames' three-run home run | 28-06-2021

“It was great,” Adames said. “I enjoyed the whole game. I told the guys: this is great. This is the big leagues. This is unbelievable. I said to Avi, brother, I’m living the dream. This is crazy. Monday, to make the public so crazy It’s unbelievable. I loved it.”

Adames’ blast came just over a month after Brewers president of baseball operations said goodbye to two young and acclaimed relievers to take him over, along with righthanded reliever Trevor Richards of the Tampa Bay Rays.

At the time, the deal raised more than a few eyebrows as Stearns had handed out former top contender Orlando Arcia to the Braves just a month earlier to tie up Luis Urias as the team’s daily shortstop.

Stearns insisted at the time that acquiring Adames was not a knee-jerk reaction to Urias’ recent defensive struggles, but rather the culmination of negotiations that began well before pitchers and catchers even reported starting spring training.

Willy Adames #1 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates after hitting a RBI doubles against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning in Game Three of the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on October 23, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Adames’ .197 batting average with the Rays did little to silence the skeptics. Stearns, however, was steadfast in his belief that Adames’ slow start was just that, making repeated references to the shortstop’s big-game experience, including helping the Rays win last year’s American League pennant.

“He’s been on big stages,” Stearns said after announcing the transaction. “He has gone to a World Series and played a key role in a team that won a pennant a year ago. He is also only 25 years old and we believe there is still a lot of growth in him so we are delighted to add him to our infield mix.”

Manager Craig Counsell also brushed aside Adames’ disappointing numbers, focusing instead on Adames’ reputation as the leader and the type of spark plug player for the Brewers, who had been ravaged by injuries and a miserable offensive funk that was much needed.

“He’s a 25-year-old player with about 2 1/2 years of experience in the major leagues, but to me you hear that this man has a lot of leadership qualities,” Counsell said ahead of Adames’ first day with Milwaukee. “At that age, that’s really impressive and kind of a reputation he’s earned with his teammates and the people in Tampa. It says a lot about how he does his job and the impact he has on others.”

Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) and Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames, 27, celebrates during a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Colorado Rockies on June 26, 2021 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, WI (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

That impact was greater than the Brewers could have imagined.

Milwaukee was 21-23 and third in the Central, four games behind the first Cardinals when Adames first walked into the clubhouse. Since then, the Brewers have gone 15-10 and won six in a row to take a four-game lead over the rest of the division.

Adames has played a leading role in that success. He has played in all 35 Milwaukee games since the trade, downing .286/.357/.516 with six homeruns, 24 RBI’s and a .873 OPS during that period.

And while he has made a huge impact on the pitch, he has also lived up to his reputation as a leader and source of energy for his teammates.

“Willy’s been brilliant since he got here,” Counsell said. “He impressed us on the field, off the field, in every way and in a good way. It was a huge asset, there’s no doubt about it and he made his impact feel incredibly confident.”

The best part, from the Brewers standpoint, is that this is probably just the beginning.

Adames is only 25 and will be eligible for arbitration for the first time next season. While he’ll certainly earn a pretty significant raise from the $590.00 he’s making this season, his 2022 salary will still be a good fit for the small brewers who’ve given a premium to building around young, controllable talent under Stearns.