Salman Butt banned from cricket and could be a referee in Pakistan

Former Pakistani captain Salman Butt had a controversial career. After being charged with spot-fixing in 2010, he was jailed and also served a 10-year suspension. However, he has been a part of the Pakistan national circuit for some time now and according to reports, he could soon be a referee registered with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

In order to develop match officials in the country, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has introduced a referee and match referee course covering three levels. According to the Pakistan Cricket Board, the Umpiring Level 1 course took place between June 7 and 25 and Salman Butt participated in the online program. As many as 346 people were registered for the level 1 course, 49 of which were cricketers. Former players such as Abdul Rauf, Bilal Asif and Shoaib Khan were also part of the online program.

In 2010, Salman Butt was punished after being found guilty of spot-fixing in a test match against England at Lord’s. He was charged with the crime along with Mohammad AmirandMohammad Asif. Only Mohammad Amir has been able to make a comeback after serving his suspension. Asif has retired from international cricket, while Butt has done it in the domestic circuit. He also has his own YouTube channel where he continues to analyze the game.

Salman Butt has questioned Virat Kohlis’ captaincy after India went to New Zealand in the World Test Championship final.

“You can be a very good captain, but if you don’t win a title, the masses won’t remember you. Maybe you’re a good captain and you have good plans, but your bowler may not be able to execute it. So luck has to be too be on your side. People only remember those who win tournaments,” Butt said on his YouTube channel.

