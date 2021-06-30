Former Illini wide receiver Casey Washington, “I’m back”





Illinois football is currently in the midst of a transition period with numerous players entering the transfer portal or leaving the team. This is normal with a coaching change. The previous players don’t feel like they’re in the right system, or they don’t get a fair chance, so they leave for greener pastures. So the turnover the Illini is experiencing right now is nothing out of the ordinary. While there are some talented players who leave the program, Illinois is getting back one player who left the team after his sophomore year. That player is a wide receiver, Casey Washington. The Writing Illini had the chance to talk to Washington, and like a great basketball player who once lived in the state of Illinois, Washington had two simple words for the Writing Illini. “I’m back” ILL🔷🔶 pic.twitter.com/HlX7ZyGQVt — Casey Washington (@cwash82) June 29, 2021 This is huge news for the Illini. Washington spent two years with the program, but decided to enter the transfer portal after the 2020 campaign. He finally chose Wake Forest as his landing site last January. Washington spent the spring drill with the Demon Deacons, but re-entered the transfer portal in March. He has now confirmed that he is back with Orange and Blue. Washington is set to bring even more stability to the Illinois football-wide receiver corps. In 2019, Washington finally caught 11 passes for 132 yards in just seven action games. He then had 10 receptions for 106 yards in a COVID-shortened year. Those aren’t dazzling numbers, but Illinois didn’t exactly have a mind-boggling violation. This was not a foul that moved the ball on a consistent basis. We also played four different quarterbacks in 2020. I’m excited to see Washington join a broad roster of recipients who look completely different from when he left the program in January. Bret Bielema came in and turned this grid upside down. Sometimes that can be a bad thing, but the wide receiver corps looks more dangerous than ever. Washington joins two former top 200 recruits in Isaiah Williams and Marquez Beason. Williams has been a quarterback for the past two seasons and Beason spent 2020 as a defensive defender. These are two great athletes who will catch passes alongside Washington. Let’s not forget Brian Hightower either. He is arguably the most underrated wide receiver in the Big Ten. I think Hightower has the opportunity to do special things with the Illini in 2021. Talent-wise, this is arguably the best wide receiver corps Illinois has had in decades. I can’t remember the last time such a talent was grabbed by a decent quarterback. I expect this offense to look like a well-oiled machine in August.

