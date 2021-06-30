Wimbledon: Jack Draper grabbed a set from Novak Djokovic and now the teenager has vowed to improve | tennis news

Sports
Wimbledon: Jack Draper grabbed a set from Novak Djokovic and now the teenager has vowed to improve
Jack Draper has vowed to keep improving his all-round game after knocking out two-time defending champion Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon on Monday; The 19-year-old has long been known as the star of the future and showed why on his debut
By Raz Mirza
Last updated: 30/06/21 6:17am
British teen Jack Draper has long been known as the star of the future, but now the teen has promised that he has “a lot to look forward to” after his first encounter with Wimbledon.
Draper’s progress has been hampered by a number of growth-related injuries, while he also contracted the coronavirus in January.
But the 19-year-old has made his mark this summer, having already upset Jannik Sinner and Alexander Bublik at the cinch championships at The Queen’s Club before twitching left-handed Djokovic for a set until the world’s No. 1 took control early in the second and eventually eased to a 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2 win.
Djokovic was impressed with Draper’s play, saying: “He’s tall, he’s strong. He’s got that lefty serve that’s very awkward for right-handed players, especially on grass.
“I thought he behaved nicely on the pitch. He supported himself. It was a really nice atmosphere. I think he has a really all-round game. A very good flat backhand, also a good forehand.”
“Maybe his movement can improve, I think. But he is still young. There is always room for improvement.”
Draper agreed with Djokovic’s assessment, saying: “My movement definitely needs to improve. I have a lot to improve physically, which I will do for the rest of the year. My body has changed a lot in recent years. It’s been quite tough on me. cases.
“As Novak showed me, I still have a lot to improve on. I’m glad he did because I still have a lot to come.
“For the rest of the year I will try to stay on the track, be healthy and keep improving myself. I feel I can use this momentum and motivation to keep going.”
Draper started out as a member of the Sutton Tennis and Squash Club, in South London, where his mother Nicky was the head coach. He later moved to Weybridge Tennis Academy, in Surrey, where Justin Sherring coached him from the age of five to 15 when he first started playing tennis.
“He was insanely competitive, a born kind of fighter,” said Sherring, adding that he “just wanted to win so badly.”
Speak with Sky Sports’ Paul Gilmour the morning after his match against the 19-time Grand Slam champion, Draper said: “It was a great opportunity and experience for me to play Novak on Center Court. I’m still young, have a lot to learn and the is definitely makes me more motivated and hungrier for the future because that’s where I want to be in the years to come.
“Novak is a great role model for any young player. I have watched him over the years and admired his abilities on a tennis court. He is one of the greatest of all time and to go on Center Court and lose to him in Four sets it’s great to see where my level is compared to him I still have a lot of work to do and a lot of improvement but I think that’s a good sign.
“I think it showed me that I’m not far off the level, but I’m still quite far because there’s a lot I have to do mentally and physically to be at his level and the consistency of his tennis is much higher than mine at the moment.”
Draper revealed that top-seeded Djokovic told him he could “have a great career” after shaking hands at the end of their match.
“I agree with him,” Draper said. “There are a lot of holes in my game that he uncovered, but what better lesson than to play the number 1 player in the world at Center Court at Wimbledon.
“I can learn a lot from his advice to me because if there is anyone who can give it, it is him. He is one of the best players of all time.”
