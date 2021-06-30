Mississippi State Beats Vanderbilt 13-2, Sends College World Series Final To Game 3





OMAHA, Neb. Houston Harding and Preston Johnson combined on a four-hitter and Mississippi State took advantage of the struggling Vanderbilt pitching in a 13-2 win Tuesday night that forced a decisive third game in the College World Series finals. It was Vandy’s most lopsided loss in his 29 CWS games of all time. MSU hadn’t won so easily in Omaha since beating Georgia Southern 15-1 in 1990. Like Game 1, when Vanderbilt scored seven runs in the first inning en route to an 8-2 victory, it was over early when Mississippi State broke things open with a third inning for four runs. Game 3 is Wednesday night. The Commodores are going for their second consecutive national title and third since 2014. The Bulldogs are playing for their first championship. The start in this one was delayed by two hours due to the rain, but that didn’t detract from the enthusiasm of another pro-MSU crowd, including Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in a pinstripe state baseball jersey and former NFL QB Jay Cutler and basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse. that Vandy. The Commodores walked 10, including three in a row, by 17-year old starter Christian Little (3-2), which brought in the big fourth inning for the Mississippi States. The Bulldogs turned an error into a run in the first and the deciding third inning began with shortstop Carter Young who grounded out to Tanner Allens, but was unable to get the ball out of his glove. It became a hit, but probably should have been a zero and was a sign of things to come. Littles three consecutive walks forced in a run and brought reliever Patrick Reilly onto the course. Scotty Dubrules’ hard comeback swerved off Reillys’ leg to score two runs, and the Bulldogs got another on a base-loaded wild pitch. Mississippi State scored five runs in the seventh to take the lead to double digits. The Bulldogs finished with 14 hits, with light hitting shortstop Lane Forsythe leading them with three hits from the No. 9 spot after hitting 1 for 11 in his first five CWS games. Johnson (4-0) gave up two hits and struckout seven in five innings of relief from Harding. Prescott, MSU’s two-time All-SEC quarterback in 2014-15, got a lot of cheer during an interview at the stadium when he gushed about a Bulldogs fan following who far outnumbers Vandys in number and volume. When an MSU fan caught a foul ball and threw it to the area behind him where Prescott was sitting, Prescott signed it and threw it back. The all SEC final could come down to a pitching match between Vanderbilt star Kumar Rocker and Mississippi state Will Bednar. Rocker, the CWS Most Outstanding Player of 2019, was set to rest for four days. Bednar, who struckout 15 batters against Texas in his CWS debut on June 20, would have three days off since he threw 97 pitches in the bracket final against the Longhorns. Find more sports coverage from the University of The Dallas Morning News News here.

