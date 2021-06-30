Ashes tickets are sold at full room capacity

Cricket officials are optimistic about potential crowds this summer, with tickets selling at nearly 100 percent of venue capacity at nearly all venues, despite the uncertainty posed by the ongoing pandemic.

Tickets for all international men and women will go on sale Monday, after members of the Australian Cricket Family have been granted presale access to tickets from today.

While final capacity for each location will be determined by public health advisory at that time, all locations will be sold at 100 percent capacity, except for the Boxing Day MCG, which has an initial capacity of 85 percent.

Tickets are fully refundable if capacity has to be reduced due to the pandemic.

Residents of Sydney, Brisbane and Perth are currently in lockdown due to a recent increase in local community transfer cases and matches in the winter football codes have been shifted to other states.

But Cricket Australia is optimistic the site could be at full capacity in time for the summer.

“We continue to work closely with venues and governments across Australia to ensure events are held safely and greatly appreciate their support,” CEO Nick Hockley said in a statement.

“In the event that capacity is reduced due to government restrictions related to the pandemic, we will of course guarantee fans full refunds.”

Due to the pandemic and the ongoing ban on international flights, the usual hordes of Barmy Army supporters are unlikely to join England for the Vodafone Ashes this summer.

“In a perfect world, we would welcome the Barmy Army back to these shores for a summer of song and sportsmanship with our Australian fans,” Hockley said last month.

“Of course we will be guided by the Australian Government in all matters related to international travel and will advise our friends in England on our position closer to the times.

“I think there are quite a few English expats living in Australia (and) I think a lot of people from England will be watching too.

“Hopefully people will be able to make the journey, but if they can’t then I know they will be following very closely from England and from all over the cricket world.”

This summer, a total of 59 days of international cricket will be played in Australia, culminating in the men’s and women’s Ashes, while the men’s teams from Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and New Zealand will also be in Australia, along with the women’s team from India.

All public tickets will go on sale Monday, July 5 from 2:00 PM AEST, with adult tickets for men’s internationals starting at $30 each, plus up to $7.45 transaction fees.

All women’s games tickets are less than $30 each with a family pass on sale for $43, plus transaction fees.

Tickets for the 2021-22 season go on sale here on Monday, July 5 from 2 p.m. AEST.

International season 2021-22 men

Vodafone Men’s Test v Afghanistan

Nov 27 – Dec 1: Test match, Blundstone Arena

Vodafone Herenas in England

Dec 8-12: First test, the Gabba

Dec 16-20: Second Test, Adelaide Oval

Dec 26-30: Third test, MCG

January 5-9: Fourth test, SCG

January 14-18: Fifth Test, Perth Stadium

New Zealand Men’s Dettol ODI & T20 Series

January 30: First ODI, Perth Stadium

February 2: Second ODI, Blundstone Arena

February 5: Third ODI, SCG

February 8th: T20, Manuka Oval

Dettol Men’s T20 Series Against Sri Lanka

February 11: First T20, SCG

February 13: Second T20, The Gabba

15 February: Third T20, Metricon Stadium

February 18: Fourth T20, Adelaide Oval

February 20: Fifth T20, MCG

International Women’s Season 2021-22

Commonwealth Bank Women’s Series v India

Sep 19: First ODI, North Sydney Oval (D/N)

Sep 22: Second ODI, Junction Oval

Sep 24: Third ODI, Junction Oval

Sep 30 – Oct 3: Test Match, WACA Ground (D/N)

Oct 7: First T20, North Sydney Oval

Oct 9: Second T20, North Sydney Oval

Oct 11: Third T20, North Sydney Oval

Commonwealth Bank Women’s Ashes v England

January 27-30: Test match, Manuka Oval

February 4: First T20, North Sydney Oval

February 6: Second T20, North Sydney Oval

Feb. 10: Third T20, Adelaide Oval

February 13: First ODI, Adelaide Oval

February 16: Second ODI, Junction Oval

February 19: Third ODI, Junction Oval