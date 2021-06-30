Pitt Football kicks off briskly in 2022 class recruiting period

Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi and his staff made four verbal pledges this weekend after players made their official visit to the Steel City.

Every college football program in the country ran through unprecedented hurdles over the past year and a half as recruitment nearly ground to a halt. After hundreds of virtual tours and Zoom calls, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi and the rest of the staff begin to welcome the high school soccer players back to the Steel City.

The 2022 recruiting class is off to a fast start for the Panthers. Narduzzi has 11 . be able to secure verbal commitments, including eight three-star prospects along with another verbal commitment from an international two-star recruit and two recruits without a star denomination.

Since the NCAA lifted the recruiting dead period on 1 June, the Panthers have hosted a number of students in their facilities for both official and unofficial visits. Athletic director Heather Lyke said at a press conference in May that visiting Pittsburgh and seeing the City firsthand is often a deciding factor for many recruits and that the entire program looked forward to putting the City’s charm on their side again. to have.

One of the best things about Pittsburgh…is to come here and visit it, Lyke said. The opportunity for recruits to come to Pittsburgh and see what Pitt stands for and what the vibe of the city is and how much the city gives and supports sports. I think that’s a real asset to us and a real selling point.

Lykes’ theory has been proven to be true in the past month.

Offensive Gear for 2022 JaKavion Nonar was one of many recruits who made their official visit to Pitt this past weekend, and the Florida native didn’t have to spend much time in Keystone State to know that Pitt was where he wanted his collegiate football. play. The town seems to be the icing on the cake of the close-knit Narduzzi culture he nurtured in Pitt for Nonar.

Once I saw what I needed to see about the offensive linemen and the real family environment around Pitt, I was impressed, said Nonar in an interview with Pittsburgh Sports Now. I also loved the city of Pittsburgh. Everyone seemed so welcoming and it felt like home.

Three-star speedster athlete Che Nwabuko, who was also dedicated to the track in Pitt, was also in Pittsburgh last weekend. And just like Nonar, it seemed like getting on campus and seeing everything firsthand is the deal for the… 247sports top 1,000 2022 recruits.

This official visit was much, much more than I thought and expected, Nwabuko said in a statement interview with Pittsburgh Sports Now. It really blew me out of the water. Frankly, I thought Pittsburgh was an old, run-down place, steel mills, but I was wrong and it was a very different experience than I expected.

Nwabuko is undoubtedly one of the fastest players in the entire class of 2022 clocks in at 10.44 seconds in the 100m sprint. A time of 10.05 seconds on the distance would be good enough to qualify for the US Olympic Team.

The announcements from Nonar and Nwabukos weren’t the only two this past weekend. Safety Marquon Pope and wide receiver Camden Brown joined the party, also making verbal commitments, bringing the weekend total to four.

The weekend was certainly good for the Panther program, but the biggest winner may well be one of Pitt’s newest staffers wide receivers coach Brennan Marion, who is now ranked as the No. 13 recruiter in the ACC.

Marion, who joined the staff after the former wide receivers coach Chris Beatty left for the NFL In late January, Nwabuko and Browns was lead recruiter at Pitt. One of the most important jobs for college coaches is selling big names at their schools, and Marion has done this in the first month he was able to host players on campus.

While prospects playing domestically have the opportunity to visit the campus, international players such as Australian 2022 kicker Sam Vander Haar have not been able to see the Steel City first-hand.

The recruiting process in Australia is very different from the experiences recruits have in the United States. Recruits recruited domestically usually listen to pitches from a large number of coaches from around the country before deciding where to play their college prom. But according to Vander Haar, he only sent film to his best pick Pitt and waited for the Panther program’s decision before even considering reaching out to other schools.

We don’t really have any other offers, said Vander Haar. There may have been other offers, but I would never have known about them because we try to keep it very respectful of Pitt and vice versa.

Vander Haar, who committed a little over a month ago, has been able to see Pitts’ facilities and campus through FaceTimes and virtual tours. After researching the school and football program, he was sold on the idea of ​​becoming a panther.

Knowing how prestigious the Pitt program was, it was a good idea, said Vander Haar. Once the opportunity presented itself, it never was, I don’t know if this will be the place for me,…once [Pitt] came knocking, I was all for it.

With official visits resuming just last month, the 2022 recruitment period is still in its infancy, but the Panthers are off to a brisk start. Marion, Narduzzi and the rest of the staff will continue to add to their still-growing 2022 class for the rest of the summer.