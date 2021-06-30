Repeat, Weston Boys Tennis Makes His Four Consecutive Division 3 Championships

WESTBOROUGH Again, for the fourth time in a row, Weston met Hopedale in the Division 3 Boys Tennis Championship and again the Wildcats won.
Weston has now won seven state titles since head coach George Conlin took over the program in 2009. The Wildcats rode to victory, winning every game and dropping just five sets in five games.
The city seemingly has a pipeline of elite tennis talent and won’t be slowing down anytime soon, as several key contributors to the 2021 title are freshmen.
Every year is different, Conlin said. This team is unique because it had many youngsters. Coming from COVID. We had to fight very hard.
Conlin said one of the challenges this year was managing personalities; with so many experienced players several qualified players had to watch from the sidelines. Conlin credited seniors Michael Phillipkosky and Chris Colsman doubles partners who won 6-0, 6-0 for stepping up as leaders.
I have four guys who don’t make the lineup that could play on any other team in the (Dual County League), Conlin said.
While Westons’ success seemed easy, Tuesday’s encounter was complicated by disturbing external factors. The initial 5:00 PM start time was delayed by 30 minutes due to the heat, then at 6:15 PM a thunderstorm interrupted the game for 30 minutes. The championship moved from Whitinsville Christian in Northbridge to the Westboro Tennis & Swim Clubs indoor courts, 30 minutes away.
The inactive Westons players watched from a raised window as their first singles freshman Max Ding rode to a 6-2, 6-0 win and third single Gauthier Bodet refused to drop a single set.
Hopedale needed more than just a location change to interrupt the Westons dynasty. In the foyer of the tennis club, Weston players celebrated their state title before the first and second singles came to an end. The state title was not official, but it was inevitable.
With how Weston matched Hopedale over the past three seasons, and with the winning tradition Conlins had built, maybe they knew they had it from the start.
I think values are important, said freshman Noah Gilligan. You have different players every year. Freshmen come in, seniors graduate. But what doesn’t change is our coach’s model and the overall values of the program. The fact that we have been able to work hard and come together as a team has been key.