



Today was the NHL Awards and three Colorado Avalanche players were nominated for the major awards. The Avs had Nathan MacKinnon for the Hart (MVP), Cale Makar for the Norris (Best Defender) and Philipp Grubauer for the Vezina (Best Keeper). Unfortunately, the trio came home with nothing. Let’s go through the awards and votes. Hart Memorial Trophy Connor McDavid won the Hart by 100/100 votes for first place. He is the first player to achieve that since Wayne Gretzky in 1982. Auston Matthews took 69 votes for second place, finishing third ahead of Nathan MacKinnon. Gabriel Landeskog got a few votes from the PHWA, as did Cale Makar. Connor McDavid is only the second unanimous winner of the Hart Trophy, along with Wayne Gretzky in 1981-82. (Voting by Professional Hockey Writers’ Association) pic.twitter.com/wfrCIxIMC5 Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) June 29, 2021 Poll Was McDavid the right choice for the Hart? James Norris Memorial Trophy Adam Fox won the Norris in an exciting race with Makar. Just nine votes for first place separated the two, with Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman in third. Devon Toews also got a few votes. Poll Was Fox the right choice for the Norris? Vezina Trophy Marc-Andre Fleury won the Vezina for best goalkeeper in the competition, beating Andrei Vasilevskiy by two votes in first place, with Philipp Grubauer in a distant third. Fleury was third in wins, second in save percentage and behind Grubauer in shutouts. Poll Was MAF the right choice for the Vezina? Other major award winners Ted Lindsay (Best Player): Connor McDavid Calder (Rookie of the Year): Kirill Kaprisov Awards that the Avs have won The Avs didn’t technically go empty-handed, as Cale Makari was placed in the First All-Star Team as the second defenseman to Fox. Mikko Rantanen was placed on the Second All-Star Team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.milehighhockey.com/2021/6/29/22556536/colorado-avalanche-swept-at-nhl-awards-hart-norris-vezina-trophy-mackinnon-makar-grubauer-news The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos