College World Series 2021 – What’s at stake for Mississippi State, Vanderbilt in Game 3?

OMAHA, Neb. — If the state of Mississippi makes history Wednesday night and eventually wins the first-team championship, it will be on the anonymous backs of players like Preston Johnson.

Johnson is one of a handful of Mississippi junior college players for coach Chris Lemonis. He doesn’t have the otherworldly abilities of Vanderbilt’s Kumar Rocker, or Jack Leiter’s pedigree. But nevertheless, on the inside of his hat is a two-word reminder: you belong.

2 Related

Johnson had only two basehits in five innings of Mississippi State’s 13-2 throttling of Vanderbilt Tuesday-evening to force a winner-take-all Game 3 during the College World Series. More importantly, he gave bullpen ace Landon Sims another day of rest to set up a pitching showdown at TD Ameritrade Park on Wednesday night.

After two days of championship round outbursts, Vanderbilt is expected to rest his national championship hopes on Rocker, and the state of Mississippi can turn to Sims and ace Will Bednar.

Lemonis declined to say if Bednar will pitch on three days off. “We have no idea at this point,” Lemonis said. “We’ll judge everything when we get back, look at our arms and try to figure it out. I’ll probably know something tomorrow afternoon.’

But with over 100 years of championship draw and Bednar’s success in Omaha, how could they not?

One thing is pretty certain: Two years after a freshman phenom took Vanderbilt to a national championship, the hopes of the Commodores’ College World Series will once again rest on Rocker’s broad shoulders.

“He will participate,” Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said late Tuesday night. “Give him the ball, (and) he will compete.”

Kumar Rocker was named CWS Most Outstanding Player two years ago as a freshman. AP Photo/Butch Dill

Mississippi state victory came one night after Vanderbilt handily defeated the Bulldogs 8-2, but Tuesday night’s game, played in front of 24,122 fans wearing mostly MSU maroon, felt like a seismic momentum shift. Suddenly the Commodores, the defending national champions, seem to be the underdogs.

The Bulldogs ended the game early with strong performances from Johnson and former JUCO fellow pitcher Houston Harding. The eruptions meant that Sims hasn’t left the bullpen since Saturday. He accounted for two saves and one win in Omaha, gave up only one run in seven innings and struckout eleven.

“I feel like he’s been with every win over the past month,” Lemonis said. “So for him to have the night off and still get the win was huge.”

The Bulldogs have been hugely successful in Omaha with the one-two punch from Sims and Bednar, who opened the CWS by striking out 15 in a win over Texas. Bednar threw 108 pitches that day and threw 97 more on Saturday night in an elimination game against the Longhorns.

On Tuesday-evening, Vanderbilt turned to his star of the future, 17-year-old Christian Little, on the mound, and the freshman held out well for two innings. But the Commodores got loose in the third when a grounder got stuck in the glove of short stop Carter Young, and after three walks, a wild pitch and a single in the middle, Vanderbilt trailed 5-1.

As Mississippi state bats came alive and hit 14 hits, Vanderbilt’s attack has yet to get underway in Omaha. Even in Monday night’s win, the Commodores only had five hits. It was a bizarre CWS for Corbin’s team, which learned it had advanced to the CWS finals late Friday night after its opponent, North Carolina State, was sent home due to positive COVID-19 tests.

Earlier that day, Rocker pitched against NC State in an elimination game. The Wolfpack played with just 13 bodies that morning due to positive COVID tests. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound righty threw 111 pitches in six innings, struckout 11 and gave up five hits and one run.

Assuming he pitches today, Rocker, who is expected to be a top MLB roster next month, would be working on a four-day rest.

Two years ago, Rocker captivated Omaha, struckout 17 and won two games with a 1.29 ERA. He was named the CWS Most Outstanding Player. He was a freshman.

Corbin has said that Rocker thrives in the competitive arena, and on Sunday, when Rocker spoke to reporters via Zoom, he said he wanted to win another title for his class, which didn’t get a chance to repeat last year because of the COVID – suspended season.

“Those guys waited two years to play in this place,” Rocker said, “and those are my guys that I’m excited about.”

Mississippi State has waited much longer. The Bulldogs made 11 trips to Omaha prior to this season, but never came home with a championship. Thousands of supporters have taken to Interstate 29 in the past week to lend a hand, or at least get some votes.

“When that moment comes, we will be grateful,” said MSU second baseman Scotty Dubrule. “But we’ll just go out and do our thing tomorrow.”

play 0:38 Mississippi state pitcher Preston Johnson immediately knows he made a mistake when he bids farewell to this home run off the bat of Vanderbilt’s Maxwell Romero Jr.

And Johnson certainly absorbed all the moments, good and bad. In Tuesday’s game, he was cruising until he gave up a solo homerun to Maxwell Romero Jr. in the ninth inning. The pitcher waved at the ball as it left the park – appreciating that Romero had put it on a foul. But in a game he could never have imagined, he could only appreciate it.

“It was a lot of fun,” he said. “It was a dream come true.”