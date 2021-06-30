Local cricket: Leigh close gap on Northern with impressive win





Leigh asserted their credentials as Love Lane Liverpool Competition title challengers with a four-wicket win over ECB Premier Division leaders Northern. The visitors James Coles reached 92/2 on Saturday, but lost three middle order wickets – including Andrew Clarke for 53 – due to the leg breaks of Derbyshires Mattie McKiernan; left-armer Alex Mason then adjusted the tail to finish with 5/39, leaving his teammates chasing 139. McKiernan went on to go undefeated at 69 when he teamed up again with Mason in an unbroken partnership of 40 that sealed the win. Firwood Bootle played newly acquired spinner Shaneil Patel, signed from Nantwich – and they pitched for the first time this season, with Sefton Park rejected for 104. But it was veteran sailor Will Purser who did the damage with 7/52, before Vishal Tripathis unbeaten 49 took an eight wicket victory. Formby was the last squad to be completely undone by the Wallaseys Indian left-armer Sumit Ruikar, whose 8/30 made it 35 wickets in seven league matches – leaving its openers to beat the 82 it took for victory. Wigans former New Zealand international Aaron Redmond scored highest with an unbeaten 64 in their seven-wicket win over Ormskirk; and half a century before Tyler McGladdery and Luke Procter founded Rainhills 222/5, which turned out to be far beyond the reach of Southport & Birkdale. The clash between Orrell Red Triangle and New Brighton has been postponed. Second-seeded Ainsdale took a two-run victory over Division One leaders Highfield. Shubham Ranjanes unbeaten 104, backed by 50 from Stephen Lucas, put the visitors up 220/5; the hosts looked good at 145/3 and again at 202/5, but the wickets tumbled to just cut them short – Martyn Farrell was the bowlers’ pick at 4/44. An emotional week for Birkenhead Park ended with skipper Tom Foster scoring an unbeaten 70 and taking a five wicket victory over Newton-le-Willows. Satyajeet Bachhavs 6/46 had limited the hosts to 173 after Ben Walkdens 50. Liverpool and Rainford were each involved in their third draw of the season, with Aigburth’s side pulling the shutters down and closing on 134/7 from 54 overs in response to the visitors 220/6; South African Jason Logins 72 was the best individual display. Colwyn Bay defeated Fleetwood Hesketh thanks to Vishal Kushwah 84 and 5/34, with Dean Skeltons 51 failing to get the hosts close to their 209 goal; Afghan left-armer Zia ur-Rehman took 13 5/13 to capture Lytham’s six-wicket win over Northop Hall, with skipper Matthew Taaffe going unbeaten at 52; and Old Xaverians closed at 146/8 against St Helens Town, for whom James Davies won 5/37. In Division Two, Alder took their first win of the season – and their second since September 2017 – beating Prestatyn by 83 runs. Greg Harveys 84 helped the hosts reach 227, before he and Danny Johnson split eight of the Welshmens wickets. Previous leaders Maghull were tricked for 71 by Caldy, who knocked off the runs with eight wickets left meaning Spring View could take over at the top thanks to an 88-run win over Norley Hall – Suleman Khans 97, followed by 6/ 14, made short work of Views Wigan rivals. Wavertrees’ strong start to the season continued with an 88 point win over Parkfield Liscard, thanks to 85 from skipper Darren Collin and 71 from Christopher Heath; and Suttons Adam Onion hit 79 to set up a 53-run win over Hightown St Marys, for whom Matt Laybourne was the top scorer with 52.

