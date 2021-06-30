Sports
UNHCR – Six athletes form Paralympic refugee team at Tokyo Games
Six athletes in the fields of swimming, athletics, canoeing and taekwondo have been selected to compete on the world’s largest sports podium as members of the Refugee Paralympic Team at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
The team announced on Wednesday by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) consists of a woman and five men, all of whom have excelled in their chosen sport. Some were wounded in the war, and others suffered life-changing injuries or medical conditions while living in exile.
Among them is the first female refugee Para athlete and the youngest member of the team, Alia Issa, 20, a Syrian refugee living in Greece who will compete in the club to throw a specialist event for athletes who do not have a javelin. , shot put or discus. .
Alia contracted smallpox at the age of four, which resulted in brain damage that left her with physical and intellectual disabilities. After losing her father to cancer, she discovered sport three years ago at her school in Greece, and now competes internationally, most recently finishing fourth at the 2021 World Para Athletics Championships.
Alia said exercising was a pivotal moment for her, making her feel stronger and more confident. I would like to tell people that if they have a child with a disability like me, they don’t hide it at home. Encourage them to play sports, she said.
Abbas Karimi, one of the two swimmers on the team, is an Afghan refugee now living in Fort Lauderdale in the United States who became a High Profile Supporter for UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, earlier this year. Born without both arms, he was discriminated against in his home country because of his disability and his ethnicity and fled to Turkey, where he lived as a refugee for four years before being resettled to the US.
Abbas has won eight medals, including a silver at the 2017 World Para Swimming Championships in Mexico City, and is hoping to win another one in Tokyo. I believe I have the potential to make it onto the podium at the Paralympic Games and I believe it is important for all refugees and our legacy that one of our refugee athletes make it onto the podium, it can bring change for refugees and inspire and bring hope, he said.
Another bidder for glory in the pool is Ibrahim al Hussein, originally from Syria, who competed in the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games as a member of the first two-person Independent Paralympic Team with refugees and asylum seekers. Ibrahim, who now lives in Greece, had his right leg amputated below the knee after being attacked by a bomb attack while trying to help an injured friend in Syria.
An avid swimmer since childhood, he described participating in the Paralympics as a dream come true. I want every refugee to have opportunities in sport. I can’t imagine my life without sports, said Ibrahim.
Fellow Syrian Anas Al Khalifa fled via Turkey to Germany in 2015, where he worked installing solar panels before a spinal cord injury sustained in a fall from a two-story building in 2018 caused him limited movement and sensation in his lower extremities.
His physiotherapist introduced him to para-canoeing just over a year ago, and thanks to his dedication to training and the support of his coach himself, a former Olympic medalist Anas has made remarkable progress. When I go to train, sport is kind of demonstrating how you can achieve so many things and forget about the handicap. It makes you feel like you don’t have any limitations anymore, Anas said.
Shahrad Nasajpour, who was the second member of the Independent Paralympic Team in Rio, will again compete in the discus throw in Tokyo. Born in Iran with cerebral palsy, he first started playing table tennis before moving to Para Athletics. After moving to the US in 2015, he contacted the IPC about the idea of a refugee team for Rio, eventually booking his place at the Games.
As one of the pioneers of the Refugee Paralympic Team, Shahrad is encouraged by the expansion to six members for Tokyo. If you have a group, you get more attention. It’s so great to see more athletes involved now. I hope this continues to increase in the coming years, he said.
The latest team member is Parfait Hakizimana, who will travel to Tokyo from the Mahama refugee camp in Rwanda, where he has lived since fleeing the conflict in Burundi. After losing his arm at the age of 8 in an attack that killed his mother, he later took up Taekwondo and now competes internationally while also training refugee children living in the camp.
Parfait owes the values of respect, friendship and competitiveness promoted by Taekwondo by helping him find his own place in a new country. Refugees don’t have much. But sports help them forget their problems, he explained.
The Refugee Paralympic Team was announced via video by stars from the worlds of music, sports, literature, theater and screen, including UNHCR Goodwill Ambassadors. The athletes will compete under the IPC flag in Tokyo and will be the first team to enter the Japan National Stadium during the opening ceremony on August 24.
The team will represent more than 82 million people worldwide forced to flee conflict, persecution and human rights abuses, 12 million of whom live with disabilities and often face heightened risks and barriers to access to aid and opportunities, including participation in sport.
UNHCR is working with the IPC to support the participation of teams in Tokyo and to advocate with the athletes for a world where all forcibly displaced people with or without disabilities have equal access to sport and other forms of inclusion.
