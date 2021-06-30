Sports
Sony signs 15 advertisers for cricket series
NEW DELHI: Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) announced on Wednesday that it has signed 15 advertisers across multiple categories for its upcoming India tour of Sri Lanka starting July 13.
The official broadcaster said it has brought on board brands such as edtech firm Byjus, Pan Bahar, Amazon Prime, 99 acres.com, Cars 24, Oppo, Tata Motors, Raj Niwas, Vimal, Kent, Unacademy, Housing.com, Policy Bazaar, Paisa Bazaar and Dafa News for the series.
“We are also in the process of closing more brands ahead of the start of the first ODI on July 13,” the company said in a statement.
The bilateral series, featuring three ODIs and T20 matches, will be broadcast live in India from 1.30pm in four languages via Sony Ten 1, Sony Six in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi and Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu. Fans can also live stream the matches on the broadcaster’s over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platform SonyLiv.
The broadcast network has also announced program initiatives to make the broadcast more appealing to fans. SPSN brings its flagship studio show Extraaa Innings back in English and Hindi presented by former players like Sanjay Manjrekar, Ajit Agarkar and Ajay Jadeja along with Matt Floyd while the Hindi studio show is presented by former cricketers namely Mohammad Kaif, Vivek Razdan , Amit Mishra, Saba Karim along with Arjun Pandit.
The Tamil commentary box features Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, WV Raman, Vidhyut Sivaramakrishnan, T Arasu and S Seshadri while the Telugu commentary is presented by Venkatapathy Raju, Gnaneshwar Rao, C Venkatesh, RJ Hemanth, Sandeep Kumar and Vijay Mahavadi.
Sony has also launched a promotional campaign #JeetneKiZid (the determination to win) depicting the Indian brigade, ready to give everything to achieve victory in Sri Lanka. The campaign calls on all Indian cricket fans to show their support and cheer on their home team.
Led by former India captain Rahul Dravid, who will act as coach, this will be the first time two senior Indian men’s teams play bilateral series simultaneously. Shikhar Dhawan will captain the young side, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be the vice-captain in the ODI and T20 series of three matches against Sri Lanka.
