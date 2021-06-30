NJ Boys Tennis: 2021 All-Shore Teams





High school boys’ tennis returned in style this spring. After the 2020 was canceled due to the pandemic, the Marlboro team picked up where it left off by winning the Shore Conference Team Tournament, beating Rumson-Fair Haven in the final. It was the second consecutive conference title for the Mustangs after taking the SCT crown in 2019. The title of the Ocean County Tournament went to Toms River North for the third time in a row – with the Mariners winning all five flights while runner-up Pinelands had finalists in four places – and Marlboro won the Monmouth Tournament, with Rumson-Fair Haven again as runner-up. And in the NJISAA Team Tournament, Point Beach came away with the South Group 1 Championship. These are the 2021 All-Shore teams: FIRST TEAM FRY CHAVEZ School: Ranney Year: freshman Highlights: Chavez won the first singles championship of the Monmouth County Tournament by beating Red Bank Regional’s Jake Cohen 4-6, 6-1 (12-10 in the tiebreak). Chavez went 13-3 on the season. JAKE COHEN School: Regional Red Bank Year: Senior Cohen advanced to the fourth round of the NJSIAA Singles Tournament after being placed in the 9-16 range. He also advanced to the Monmouth County Tournament first singles final. Cohen went 20-2 on the season. MAX LUSTGARTEN School: Rumson Fair Haven Year: Senior Lustgarten advanced to the fourth round of the NJSIAA Singles Tournament after being placed in the group 9-16. One of his victories in the state tournament was a 6-3, 6-4 decision over Marlboro’s Vasista Linga in the third round. He led Rumson-Fair Haven to the Shore Conference Tournament championship game and to the NJSIAA Central Group 2 semifinals. He won his first 13 games of the season, finishing 17-2; all 17 of his wins were in straight sets, including wins over Ranney’s Braden Chavez, Holmdel’s Brandon Hu, and CBA’s Jaden Vigneri. Lustgarten announced plans to continue his tennis career earlier this year when he attends Wesleyan University in Connecticut. KYLE MELIAA

School: Rumson Fair Haven Year: Senior Melia, the second singles champion of the Monmouth County Tournament, suffered one of the biggest setbacks of the state tournament when he rallied to beat Summit’s Brendan McDonald 2-6, 7-5, (10-5 in the tiebreak) in the tiebreak. second round. McDonald was seeded in the range of 5-8. Melia was then defeated in the third round. He defeated Holmdel’s David Menna 6-2, 6-2 in the MCT second singles final to go 16-1 on the season. VASISTA LINGA

School: Marlboro Year: Senior Related:NJ Boys Tennis: Marlboro Wins Second Title at Shore Conference Tournament Related:Results Shore Conference Boys Tennis Tournament 2021, Rumson vs. Marlboro in final Highlights: Linga advanced to the third round of the NJSIAA Singles Tournament before being defeated by Lustgarten. He also had two wins over Christian Brothers Academy’s Jaden Vigneri. Linga went 11-1 on the season. JADEN VIGNERIA

School: Christian Brothers Academy Year: Senior Vigneri advanced to the second round of the NJSIAA Singles Tournament with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Millville’s Jacob Lewis. He also won two games against second team squad Brandon Hu of Holmdel, including a 6-3, 6-3 win when CBA and Holmdel met in the Shore Conference Tournament. Vigneri went 16-5 on the season. SECOND TEAM Mohammed Danish, Freehold, Senior Brandon Hu, Holmdel, freshman Evan Liou, Toms River North, Junior Frank Liu, Marlboro, Senior Kelvin Liwag, Marlboro, Junior Anirudh Singh, Marlboro, Senior

