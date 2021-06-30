Trevor Bauer: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher charged with assault





“It’s an active investigation,” said Lieutenant Bill Grisafe.

Prosecutor’s attorney Marc Garelick said in a statement that his client, whom he calls “Mrs. Hill,” “applied for and obtained an injunction protecting the court against Mr. Trevor Bauer, under the Domestic Violence Case. .”

“The order is the result of a recent attack at the hands of Mr. Bauer, in which Ms. Hill suffered severe physical and emotional pain,” Garelick said. “Our goal is to prevent Mr. Bauer from contacting our customer in any way.” Bauer denies the charges, according to a statement from his agent, Jon Fetterolf. “Mr. Bauer had a brief, full-consent sexual relationship initiated by Ms. Hill from April 2021,” Fetterolf said. “We have reports of Ms. Hill repeatedly asking for ‘rough’ sexual encounters with requests to be ‘choked’ and punched in the face. On both encounters, Ms. Hill drove from San Diego to Mr. Bauer’s residence in Pasadena, California, where she further dictated what she wanted from him sexually and he did as he was asked.After each of her only two meetings with Mr. Bauer, Ms. Hill spent the night and left without incident, watching Mr. Bauer with friendly and flirtatious banter. In the days after their second and final meeting, Ms. Hill shared pictures of herself and indicated that she had sought medical help for a concussion. Mr. Bauer reacted with concern and confusion, and Ms. Hill was not angry or accusing . “Mr. Bauer and Ms. Hill have not corresponded for over a month and have not seen each other for over six weeks. Her basis for filing a protection order is non-existent, fraudulent and deliberately reveals important facts, information and her own pertinent information All allegations that the couple’s meetings were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory and will be refuted to the fullest extent permitted by law.” MLB is aware of the investigation and is investigating the allegation. “The Dodgers were notified of the allegations against Trevor Bauer late this afternoon and have immediately contacted Major League Baseball, which will be handling the matter,” the team said in a statement. “The Dodgers take all allegations of this nature very seriously, but will not comment at this time.” Bauer, 30, is the ruling National League Cy Young Award Winner 10-year veteran of Major League Baseball, he pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds before joining the Dodgers in 2021.

