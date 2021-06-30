What Brenan Vernon Brings to the Notre Dame Football Program





The Notre Dame Football program provided a monstrous prospect for their recruiting class in 2023, as Brenan Vernon pledged to the Irish on Tuesday. Well I’d say this is a huge Tuesday night! Notre Dame football just landed Brenan Vernon, the second commitment this week for the 2023 class, the 5-star Ohio defense end of 2023, and they couldn’t be bigger additions. The Irish have massively bolstered the defence, first with Keon Keeley and now with Vernon. Vernon has been on campus a few times lately, and frankly, it seeped out of him when he talked about football at Notre Dame, and how much he loved the campus, the staff, and everything about the school. Relationships were so great here, with defensive end coach Mike Elston leading the way. to have Marcus Freeman obviously doesn’t hurt either, and they locked this one up very early. These are the kinds of players that will take you to the next level, and Freeman and the staff just entered Ohio State territory and plucked him straight from the Buckeyes. Currently, Vernon has 13 offerings from Alabama, Penn State, Ohio State, and many other major programs, among others. What brings Brenan Vernon to the Notre Dame Football program? The defensive end of 6’5 245 will bring physicality and tremendous strength. His size is already huge and his arm length is exactly what you’re looking for in the big end position. He is very effective at running for the above reasons, and he will only continue to grow and expand his technique. He moves very well for his size and has great lateral movement. His change of direction is impressive, and with someone possessing all that kind of size and strength, it’s a deadly combination. His love for the game of football is overshadowed by his physical stature and the tools he already possesses, but his high energy and motor skills are such a big quality for someone in the defensive end position. He is a prototype player that you want on your team, there is no doubt about it. With Vernon making it public, the 2023 class now has two commits, with both being on the line of defense. You can’t really express how huge this is for Notre Dame and the staff, let’s face it. Taking on Ohio State for a five-star player who grew up as a Buckeye fan and who is from Ohio rarely happens, if ever, and Notre Dame pulled it off. It can’t be said enough what mentality new Defense Coordinator Marcus Freeman has brought to South Bend and it’s hugely visible in the recruiting universe. The momentum is building and I can’t wait to see what this staff will do next.

