Jacksonvilles Healey Named USTA Florida Tennis Volunteer of the Month

MaryAnn Healey remembers the first time she ever picked up a tennis racket, which happens to be over 50 years ago.

I started playing tennis when I was 10 years old when my mother found free tennis lessons at a local park, she recalls. My sister and I walked about a mile to the tennis courts to take lessons four days a week two summers in a row.

Healey wouldn’t play again until after she got married, when she and her husband would visit the courts of a local high school to hit balls. She lived in Kentucky at the time, but the couple moved often. So every move brought new opportunities to play tennis.

I played tennis in New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Arizona and now Florida, she says.

Now based in Jacksonville, Healey is a beloved captain of the USTA league. Her love of tennis was the catalyst for her tennis volunteering, when she acted as league captain about ten years ago when her Arizona team was in distress. She served as a USTA League captain in the Grand Canyon State for three years before moving to the Sunshine State, where she held the captain’s position for seven years.

Since I’ve retired, I’ve had time to devote to various volunteer activities, Healey says. My previous work experience has taught me how to manage projects, which is a lot like managing a team. My management, organizational and communication skills help me to manage teams.

Healey’s captaincy skills have not gone unnoticed. She has made quite the impact on her 40 & Over 3.0 women’s team at the Jacksonville Golf & Country Club, which reached the Sectionals in 2020.

MaryAnn really loves tennis and the USTA, shares Christy Mobley, a member of the 3.0 team. She is selfless and works tirelessly on her game and for the teams she leads.

Without ever being asked, you can always rely on MaryAnn to stand up for any event, adds teammate Lara Norton. She selflessly gives her time and passion to tennis without ever seeking accolades. Her encouragement is a bright spot for even a less-than-great competition performance.

Healeys teammates say she has always been a committed captain, but she was especially dedicated during 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite delays due to the pandemic, Healey remained optimistic, enthusiastic and committed to her players. She would coordinate the round robins, classes and clinics for the team, in addition to organizing the arrangements for Sectional events.

She was a quiet influence in the crazy, chaotic season, says teammate Michelle Mendez. We had a large and diversely experienced team and MaryAnn treated all of our personalities with grace and patience.

MaryAnn is the type of person who never complains and just wants to do the right thing for the team, teammate Nancy Kaye agrees. This type of captain is rare.

There is no doubt that Healey is cherished by her players. That camaraderie is one of the main reasons Healey likes volunteering in the first place.

Volunteering is my way of sharing my love for tennis, Healey says. I work with great people and it keeps me young and engaged. By being a captain, I have made tennis available to others in my community.

USTA Florida would like to thank MaryAnn Healey for her commitment to USTA League tennis in Duval County and for her dedication to growing the game in Florida.

ABOUT MARYANN

Birthplace: St. Louis, Missouri

Family: Parents John and Katherine Gleason; siblings Kathy, Peggy, John

Favorite movie: Sleepless in Seattle

Favorite food: Cheese

Favorite travel destination: London, England

Favorite recording: Backhand cross court

My earliest tennis memory was:… “Free class at Fairgrounds Park in St. Louis when I was in high school.”

If I could play tennis with three people it would be… “The Brian Brothers and Rafa Nadal.”

If I’m not playing tennis, I am… “Walking, sewing, cleaning the house, reading.”

My best tennis memory is… “Winning several matches of almost 4 hours.”

I like volunteering at tennis because:… “I work with great people. It keeps me young and engaged.”

Interested in volunteering at tennis? Visit www.USTAFlorida.com/Volunteers for more information about the available opportunities.