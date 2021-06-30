Sports
Jacksonvilles Healey Named USTA Florida Tennis Volunteer of the Month
MaryAnn Healey remembers the first time she ever picked up a tennis racket, which happens to be over 50 years ago.
I started playing tennis when I was 10 years old when my mother found free tennis lessons at a local park, she recalls. My sister and I walked about a mile to the tennis courts to take lessons four days a week two summers in a row.
Healey wouldn’t play again until after she got married, when she and her husband would visit the courts of a local high school to hit balls. She lived in Kentucky at the time, but the couple moved often. So every move brought new opportunities to play tennis.
I played tennis in New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Arizona and now Florida, she says.
Now based in Jacksonville, Healey is a beloved captain of the USTA league. Her love of tennis was the catalyst for her tennis volunteering, when she acted as league captain about ten years ago when her Arizona team was in distress. She served as a USTA League captain in the Grand Canyon State for three years before moving to the Sunshine State, where she held the captain’s position for seven years.
Since I’ve retired, I’ve had time to devote to various volunteer activities, Healey says. My previous work experience has taught me how to manage projects, which is a lot like managing a team. My management, organizational and communication skills help me to manage teams.
Healey’s captaincy skills have not gone unnoticed. She has made quite the impact on her 40 & Over 3.0 women’s team at the Jacksonville Golf & Country Club, which reached the Sectionals in 2020.
MaryAnn really loves tennis and the USTA, shares Christy Mobley, a member of the 3.0 team. She is selfless and works tirelessly on her game and for the teams she leads.
Without ever being asked, you can always rely on MaryAnn to stand up for any event, adds teammate Lara Norton. She selflessly gives her time and passion to tennis without ever seeking accolades. Her encouragement is a bright spot for even a less-than-great competition performance.
Healeys teammates say she has always been a committed captain, but she was especially dedicated during 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite delays due to the pandemic, Healey remained optimistic, enthusiastic and committed to her players. She would coordinate the round robins, classes and clinics for the team, in addition to organizing the arrangements for Sectional events.
She was a quiet influence in the crazy, chaotic season, says teammate Michelle Mendez. We had a large and diversely experienced team and MaryAnn treated all of our personalities with grace and patience.
MaryAnn is the type of person who never complains and just wants to do the right thing for the team, teammate Nancy Kaye agrees. This type of captain is rare.
There is no doubt that Healey is cherished by her players. That camaraderie is one of the main reasons Healey likes volunteering in the first place.
Volunteering is my way of sharing my love for tennis, Healey says. I work with great people and it keeps me young and engaged. By being a captain, I have made tennis available to others in my community.
USTA Florida would like to thank MaryAnn Healey for her commitment to USTA League tennis in Duval County and for her dedication to growing the game in Florida.
ABOUT MARYANN
Birthplace: St. Louis, Missouri
Family: Parents John and Katherine Gleason; siblings Kathy, Peggy, John
Favorite movie: Sleepless in Seattle
Favorite food: Cheese
Favorite travel destination: London, England
Favorite recording: Backhand cross court
My earliest tennis memory was:… “Free class at Fairgrounds Park in St. Louis when I was in high school.”
If I could play tennis with three people it would be… “The Brian Brothers and Rafa Nadal.”
If I’m not playing tennis, I am… “Walking, sewing, cleaning the house, reading.”
My best tennis memory is… “Winning several matches of almost 4 hours.”
I like volunteering at tennis because:… “I work with great people. It keeps me young and engaged.”
Interested in volunteering at tennis? Visit www.USTAFlorida.com/Volunteers for more information about the available opportunities.
Sources
2/ https://www.ustaflorida.com/jacksonvilles-healey-named-usta-florida-tennis-volunteer-of-the-month/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]