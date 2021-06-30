Sports
Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello Talks Impossible Off-Season Core Decisions
The New York Islanders general manager knows it’s a tough off-season ahead, with a fixed pay cap, expansion draft, some overruns (Andy Greenes’ performance bonus transfer), major UFAs (Casey Cizikas, Kyle Palmieri in a dream world), RFAs (Pelech-Sorokin-Beauvillier) and some unused players (Ladd, Hickey) taking almost 10% of the cap,
They’re tough decisions, he says, but he’d rather have them than no decisions at all.
Islanders News
Yesterday it was Lamoriello’s turn to address the media and discuss the season that was and, more extensively, the upcoming season. here full audio:
- Here’s the official site summary of what has been said, including some health updates (Anders Lee and JG Pageau will be ready after the surgeries) and some heartfelt words about what the players and families went through to get to two final fours amid a pandemic . [Isles]
- The islands have several options for navigating an impossible situation where they keep as much of their core as possible, but one thing they must prioritize is achieving flexibility and affordable depth that Trotz can rely on when it matters. [LHH]
- Arthur Staple covers the main topics in Lamoriello’s presser. [Athletic]
- More on the low point: Pageaus’ injury, which he played through, was a turning point in the Islanders’ failure to get past the Lightning. [Empire Sports]
- Lou wants to re-sign Casey Cizikas and Kyle Palmieri if possible, but knows it will be perilous and it would have to happen after they are given free rein due to concerns over expansion plans. [NHL | AM NY]
- Elliotte Friedman weighs in on Thought #22 (and a few others) off-season that decision making in the islands will begin with the Adam Pelech contract. [31 Thoughts]
- Related to the Pageau Injury: Trotz on Why Oliver Wahlstrom Stayed in the Press Box. [Newsday]
- One more bit of (now confirmed, in fact) news: the islands will begin a long road trip rather than bring the Colosseum back to life. [LHH] The preseason home games are in Bridgeport. [CT Post]
- Lou thanks in a letter to the fans. [Isles | Newsday]
- Tim Connolly reflects on his injury-shortened career, says at 40 he is at peace with how things went. [Syracuse]
Elsewhere
Robin Lehner brings back the class and the humor:
- The NHL announced the rest of its major awards: Fleurys first Vezina | McDavids unanimous Hart | McDavid too won the Ted Lindsay, through the vote of his colleagues | The Norris goes to… Adam Fox? | Kirill Kaprizov wins the Calder
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins signed an eight-year extension worth $41 million. The full length for slightly less pay: a theme of our flat-cap times. [NHL | Copper n Blue]
- The NHL announced plans for the Expansion Draft and Entry Draft in July. ESPN’s New Owner Gets Coverage in the US [NHL]
- Speaking of which, ESPN announced its very extensive team, including plenty of in-house talent and outside additions with Islanders connections. (Hilarious, their impressive but historically dubious hype video acted like Mark Messier would be a big deal, when you know he’s just going to be a man who won and knows about winning. ) [ESPN]
- Here’s how they put the team together. Gary Thornes’ agent manages to find them. [Athletic]
- Oilers fans are already preparing for how Ken Holland could screw up the expansion design. [Copper n Blue]
- The Leafs re-signed Wayne Simmonds to a two-year deal for $1.8 million each. [NHL | PPP]
- The Sabers removed the interim tag from Don Granato, their new head coach. [Die By The Blade]
- It became increasingly clear that the Blackhawks buyers were refusing to do much, possibly nothing at all, when two players made sexual assault allegations against a video coach in 2010. Elliotte Friedman opens 31 thoughts to say this won’t just blow over. Second City Hockey says fire them all. Arctic Ice Hockey notes a connection from Jets to the case and says the… silence speaks volumes.
- NHL participation in the next Olympics remains a work in progress. [NHL]
Sources
2/ https://www.lighthousehockey.com/2021/6/30/22556867/new-york-islanders-news-lou-lamoriello-free-agents-nhl-awards
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]