Sports
Pindustry brings rooftop, games and bowling to DTC The Know
Pindustry offers both 10-pin and duckpin bowling, the latter long popular on the East Coast. (Lucy Beaugard, provided by Pindustry)
The first thing you’ll want to try out when you’re in Greenwood Village’s new Pindustry is counterintuitive.
It’s not the shiny pinball machines and Skee-Ball machines, bowling alleys, duckpin lanes, darts or even the main bar and restaurant (all on the ground floor of this repurposed car shop).
Instead, head straight up to the ‘sky deck’, a 16,000-square-foot rooftop playground, with its own bar, table tennis, giant chess and Jenga, plus a cornhole ‘arena’ suitable for competitions and tournaments.
From this vantage point, whether you’re playing or sitting at the tables around the partially shaded deck, you can look out over uninterrupted views of the mountains and also get a sense of the grandeur of the new Arapahoe Entertainment District, of which Pindustry is just the start.
“I think you’ll see the entire area change in both design and use over the next decade,” said Bob Koontz, principal partner of Kelmore Development, which is re-developing this shopping plaza on Arapahoe Road, just west of Interstate. 25, half a mile from Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater.
As Koontz and the city of Greenwood Village envision it, the entertainment district will grow with more food, drink and play options all within walking distance from here. After Pindustry, Grange Hall is expected to open a little further in August, with nine food stalls owned by Denver restaurateur Troy Guard.
if you go
Pindustry is now open at 7939 E. Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village, from 4 to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 to midnight on Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. More information is at 720-712-PINS (7467) en) thepindustry.com.
Shake Shack has planned a new location on the site of a former Macaroni Grill on the same block. And otherwise, just on this strip, Koontz and his partners are in the process of signing leases with local, full- and quick-service restaurant tenants to “attract a younger target audience living and working in the Southeast Corridor,” he said. . .
“This area could really be the walkable destination of the (southern) suburbs,” Koontz added.
And it all starts with Pindustry, which takes an example of the beleaguered Punch Bowl Social and similar concepts in other cities before it (see Lucky Strike, for example). In addition to the rooftop and top-level attractions, there’s an 8,500-square-foot patio downstairs with space for food trucks.
But inside, hungry bowlers and arcade-goers can head to Pindustry’s in-house kitchen for a menu that starts with pizzas, salads and entrees, and will grow over the coming weeks with charcuterie, toast, sandwiches and desserts.
The bar serves 12 craft cocktails on the house, 18 wines by the glass, and some 50 bottles of whiskey and bourbon — not your average bowling alley fare — leading to the company deciding not to switch to 21 and over until after 8pm.
Otherwise, Pindustry is as family-friendly as they come, with a little something for the attendants and a little nod to the East Coast. After checking out the rooftop, your next stop (for connoisseurs and novices alike) should be the duckpin bowling alleys, which take up less real estate than their neighboring 10-pin counterpart.
These shorter lanes have tighter pins, the balls fit in the palm of your hand, and you don’t need to bring or rent bowling shoes to play. You get three chances, not two, to roll your turn. And to get an idea of the difficulty: if you played a perfect game, you’d be the first person in history to do that, according to duckpin lore.
