Kucherov leads Lightning’s pursuit of Stanley Cup repeat

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, it is even more so when you consider the context, the way the attacker has evolved as a player and person, and the impact he’s made on the rest of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“You talk about the transformation of our team in recent years,” said coach Jon Cooper on Tuesday. “I think a big part of that has been the transformation of Nikita Kucherov.”

Kucherov scored three points (two goals, one assist) in the Lightning’s 5-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final at Amalie Arena on Monday, earning him 30 points (seven goals, 23 points) in 19 playoffs games.

No one else in the NHL has more than 23 points in the playoffs going into Game 2 Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS).

This comes after Kucherov led the NHL with 34 points (seven goals, 27 assists) in 25 playoff games last season when the Lightning won the cup.

Kucherov is the fifth player in NHL history to score 30 points in multiple playoff years Gretzky (six years), Messier (three), Kurric (two) and Best (two).

Only Gretzky has had more assists in two playoff years, although he did twice. Only Gretzky and Lemieux have racked up more points in two consecutive playoff years, although Gretzky did so five times.

“To see the company he’s in with the production he’s had in the last two playoffs is quite remarkable,” defender Victor Hedman said.

Kucherov scored 125 points (43 goals, 82 assists) in 109 playoff games in his NHL career. With 1.15 points per game, he is only behind Gretzky (1.84), Lemieux (1.61), Messier (1.25), Mike Bossy (1.24) and Kurri (1.17) among those with at least 100 playoff games.

The difference? The others played in the 80s and early 90s.

“What’s even more impressive is the era he’s doing it in,” Cooper said. “We’re talking about the high-flying ’80s and the scoring and everything went on, and it’s remarkable in the current age where scoring goals and scoring points is so important, and he’s been able to do that not just once. But two in a row.…

“It’s one thing to do it once, but if you can do it across multiple playoffs, it says something special about you and your talents and being able to perform at the greatest moments. I think that’s what it is. What sets the good apart from the great are the guys who can do it in the big moments, and he’s definitely one of them.”

It’s funny looking back now, but Kucherov scored 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in 52 games as a rookie in 2013-14. Cooper scratched him twice in his first playoff series and the Lightning were swept in the first round of the Eastern Conference by, coincidentally, the Canadiens. He was 19 then, still learning to play a complete game and earning confidence.

“I remember meeting him when he was a rookie,” Cooper said. “Just his knowledge of the game… Listen, I may be the head coach of the team, but it doesn’t make me the smartest guy in the room, and you learn from players, and I was in awe of some of the… You know, I’d watch a play and see it one way, and then ‘Cough’ could see it another way, and I remember thinking, ‘Wow, he’s… I think he’s right.’ And so you could see he had that mentality.

“But it’s the maturity part that you eventually have to grow into.”

Kucherov broke out with 65 points (29 goals, 36 assists) in 82 games in 2014-15, plus 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 26 games in the playoffs. The Lightning reached the cup final, but lost in six games to the Chicago Blackhawks. Kucherov continued to reach new levels after that, in more ways than one.

In 2018/19, he won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player and the Art Ross Trophy as the scoring champion with 128 points (41 goals, 87 assists) in 82 games. The Lightning won 62 games, equaling the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings for the NHL record. But they were swept by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round and Kucherov was suspended from Game 2 for stepping in from a defender Markus Nutivaara. He provided two assists in three games.

“I know ‘Cough’ has so much pride,” Cooper said. “I know he… He probably would eventually if he could turn that back. But since then talk about someone who has learned from experience, it has been him.’

After missing the 2020-21 regular season to recover from hip surgery, Kucherov jumped into the playoffs and straight back into a leading role.

“You want to make a difference and make a difference for your team, and I think that really drives him”, defender Ryan McDonagh said. “He’s never satisfied with making one play or putting one puck in the net. He knows he’s put in those situations to produce and he can make a lot of guys around him better just by his play-making ability and his finishing ability. He takes I am proud of being such a player for us where he can make everyone around him better, and of course help our team win it was great to see him put himself constantly pushing.”

McDonagh said Kucherov never stops working in the field and talking to players about what he sees. When he speaks, it carries weight.

“On the bench, he’s the guy who orchestrates a lot of the stuff in the games, getting pucks deep and saying all those things you don’t often hear coming out of skill players’ mouths,” Cooper said. “A huge reason why we are where we are today is the rise of Nikita Kucherov’s maturity.”