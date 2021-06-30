Finding Predictive Statistics in College Football – VSiN Exclusive News – News

Building on a report from last week’s Point Spread Weekly on temporary betting systems in college football, I go from staff to stats to determine which teams appear poised to improve or decline in 2021.

One of the hardest things about stunting college sports is evaluating teams from one season to the next. Many factors can affect a team’s strengths and how different it can be from the previous season. Examples include staff losses, coaching changes, and lost or gained momentum. Adding to the difficulty, many programs take players directly from their most recent recruiting classes and plug them into starting places.

The challenge for the coming season is the eligibility rules that give players another season due to COVID-19 and the fact that the number of games teams played last year varied greatly, from a whopping full season to just two games. Many teams also only played slates for conferences, leading to a schedule that was very different from normal. We’ll see how this affects this week’s study, as the statistical differences from the usual numbers are noticeable.

In recent years I have tried to quantify the signs of possible improvement or deterioration, taking into account certain transition situations from year to year. So let’s take a look at last season’s stats that can best predict a team’s future prospects.

Can stats from the previous season predict the upcoming season?

Sometimes teams just consistently catch good or bad breaks in a given season that affect their records and spread the success significantly. Let’s use the data for anything that can help us find strong fade or follow teams for 2021.

— In the past eight seasons, 46 teams have lost seasons despite beating their opponents. Of those, 14 brought back 13 or more starters, including the quarterback. The collective improvement of this group was about 13.3% SU. These teams had a profitable ATS of 52.9%.

Potential Improvement Teams for 2021: Penn State, Troy, UCLA, Wake Forest, Wyoming.

— Fifty teams in the past eight seasons have enjoyed winning seasons despite being defeated. Of those, 12 brought 13 or fewer starters back and turned to new starting quarterbacks. Only one team improved – with one win – and the collective drop was about 15.9% SU. This couple included the state of Michigan and the state of Utah in 2020, and together they went 3-10 SU and ATS.

Potential Decline Teams for 2021: None in this season of super seniors, though Stanford came closest, bringing back 15 starters.

Sales happiness is an easy-to-recognize opportunity to spot teams that could improve or threaten to fall. Over the past eight seasons, teams with a turnover ratio of -1.0 or worse per game improved the following season with a win rate of 11.5%. Those in the -0.1 to -0.9 range improved by 3.8%. On the other side of the coin, teams with a turnover ratio of +1.0 or more fell 13.6%, while those in the +0.1 to +0.9 range were about 3.5% worse the following year . With so much data, we need to study this further.

— Over the past six seasons, 11 teams went .500 or better against the spread, despite having -1.0 or worse per game sales differentials. Those teams came back the following season and improved by more than 15%.

Potential Improvement Team for 2021: Oregon.

— In the “nowhere else but up” category, 36 teams have won two or fewer games in a season since 2013, while having a turnover ratio of -1.0 or worse. Only three got worse, while the average profit improvement was 2.0 per season. The SU win rate upgrade was 17.2% and the ATS improvement was 15.1%. Despite the error-prone play, the most dramatic improvement came from teams bringing back 15 or more starters. That group of 16 teams improved with 4.6 wins, a 24.3% SU win rate and 24.1% ATS.

Potential Improvement Teams for 2021: Arizona, Maryland, Michigan State, Utah State.

— A potential landmine system has affected teams that come out of seasons when they had positive revenue differentials of 1.0 or better, but are now starting fresh at the quarterback. The 26 most recent teams that fit this description have dropped 1.8 wins over the next campaign, representing a 20.8% full dive and 14% ATS. Additionally, none of the 26 games won more the following season.

Potential Decline Teams for 2021: Clemson, Kentucky, Ohio State, Texas.

— It can easily be argued that the teams that were most fortunate last season had the best turnover differences combined with the smallest points differences. It can also be predicted that these teams will have to deal with a fall at a fresh start. Historically, that has been the case as none of the last 15 teams with a revenue difference of +1.0 or better and a difference in points per game of +12.0 or less with 14 or fewer returning starters improved their win rate the following season . The average drop was 2.6 wins for an average percentage drop of 23.1% outright and 7.1% ATS. Collectively they were 45% ATS.

Potential Decline Teams for 2021: Kentucky.

Analysis of the quality of wins and losses from the previous season

Many forecasters cite wins or losses as motivation for a team going into the next season. I will look at that, as well as wins and losses. I define close wins and losses as seven or less points and blowouts as 20 or more points.

— Experienced teams have shown a penchant for bouncing back. After seasons in which they lost at least six games by 20 points or more, teams with at least 14 starters have wiped the slate clean to improve by 3.8 wins over the past eight years the following season. This represents an improvement of 17.7% and a jump of 23.3% ATS.

Potential Improvement Teams for 2021: Kansas, Louisiana-Monroe, Vanderbilt.

— Fifty teams in the past eight seasons have lost one or no games by 20 points or more in a season, but still finished with a losing record. Of the 22 who brought back 14 or more starters the following season, only five ended up with worse records. The average profit improvement for this group was 2.5, representing a jump of 16%.

Potential Improvement Teams for 2021: Arizona, Baylor, California, Charlotte, Eastern Michigan, Florida International, Maryland, Michigan, Northern Illinois, New Mexico, Oregon State, Penn State, Purdue, Rice, Rutgers, Texas Tech, UCLA, Washington State, Wyoming .

— In the past eight years, 29 teams have started new quarterbacks after a season in which they finished with a winning record despite losing three or more by 20 points or more. Only five of those 29 improved the following season, with an average drop of 15.8%, or 2.9 wins.

Potential decline teams for 2021: None.

— As another sign of experienced teams being able to wipe the slate clean, only two of the last 37 qualifiers that failed to win a blowout and 16 or more starters returned the following season got worse. The average profit was a whopping 2.2, representing an increase of 18.7%. This group also recorded an ATS figure of 55.8%.

Potential Improvement Teams for 2021: Arkansas, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Eastern Michigan, Florida International, Hawaii, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana-Monroe, Maryland, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee State, Mississippi State, Northern Illinois, NC State, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oregon State, Purdue, Rutgers, San Jose State, Southern Miss, Syracuse, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State.

— Fourteen teams have had seven or more wins in a season and then switched coaches. Only one out of 14 got better the following season, averaging 19% or 2.7 wins.

Potential decline teams for 2021: None.

— Close losses can be a stimulant for teams that stay on track. Of the 21 teams in the past eight seasons that suffered five or more straight defeats and brought back their head coaches and at least half of their starters, only two finished worse the following season. The average profit improvement was 2.4, representing a jump of 18.7%.

Potential improvement teams for 2021: None.

— Not being tested by small losses can be a warning sign for inexperienced teams about to fall. In the past eight seasons, 39 teams have won nine, ten or eleven games while narrowly losing zero or one and bringing back only half of their starters or less. Of these, only three teams won more games the following season, with an average profit drop of 3.5, a 22.4% slide.

Potential Decline Teams for 2021: BYU, Notre Dame.

— Close wins are often characterized as being lucky. Teams that have a lot of them and then come back inexperienced are naturally expected to lose weight. In the past eight seasons, 22 teams brought back 12 or fewer starters from a team that had five or more close wins the previous season. Only one was better the following season, with an average profit drop of 2.6, a 14.8% dip.

Potential decline teams for 2021: None.

— Undersized teams that achieve zero close wins in a season also tend to improve, especially when they choose to stay on track. In fact, 25 teams finished under .500 and had zero close wins the year before, then brought back their starting QB, a total of at least 12 starters and their head coach and both coordinators. Of these, 21 finished better the following season. The average profit increase was 2.6, an increase of 21.2%.

Potential Improvement Teams for 2021: Akron, Charlotte, East Carolina, Houston, Syracuse, Washington State.