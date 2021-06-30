Indonesian tennis scene soars in popularity during pandemic – Lifestyle

Like many children, 6-year-old Callista Alisha Radhitia has been spending most of her days at home since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year. Her weekly schedule includes online learning Monday through Friday, with classes starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m. She also learns to read the Quran at home every Tuesday and Wednesday from 3 p.m.

Every afternoon on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, Callista’s mother, Melina Syarief, 38, drives her daughter for the only physical exercise in her schedule: tennis lessons.

It’s been four months since Callista, who idolizes Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka, started her training. Melina admits she’s amused by her daughter’s affinity for racquet sports, and if it weren’t for the pandemic, Callista might never have stepped up to a job.

“At first I doubted my kid would like tennis at all,” Melina said The Jakarta Post.

Callista loved gymnastics before switching to tennis in October 2020. Gymnastics classes were closed due to the pandemic and Melina was determined to find another sport to focus on. She then thought about tennis and believed that the open-air sport would make it safer than other sports.

During her first lesson, Callista liked to swing the racket – much to Melina’s delight. Melina had tried tennis herself when she was in high school and decided to take tennis lessons to mentor her daughter.

“Of course we want to continue [tennis after the pandemic is over]. Especially since the coach says Callista is talented,” she said with a smile.

Callista herself seems to enjoy being on the pitch under the tutelage of her coach, Sri Utaminingsih, 60, known as Utami, a former national player. From her idol, Naomi Osaka, Callista shared her dreams with the Post.

“I want to be like them” [Osaka] and I want to beat her,” Callista said.

She’s not alone.

Indonesia saw an increase of 1,426 players aged 12 and under in the first quarter of this year, according to the country’s tennis association PP PELTI. This was more than half of the total number of youth players last year: 2,697.

PP PELTI also saw the number of local clubs running tennis development programs rise from 38 clubs and academies in 2020 to 65 in the first quarter of 2021, a 71 percent increase. The number of coaches also rose to 111 people in the first four months of this year, an increase of 70 percent compared to a total of 65 coaches in the whole of 2020.

The association cites the findings of the Texas Medical Association, which listed tennis as one of the least risky activities during the pandemic, as the reason the sport became popular.

Utami, who coaches juniors at Yayuk Basuki Tennis School on Jl. Hang Tuah X in Kebayoan Baru, South Jakarta, said that before the pandemic, children were usually more involved in sports such as futsal or soccer.

“From What I Hear” [from the parents], their children experience boredom and need physical activity — and they find tennis to be the safest sport for social and physical distancing,” Utami said.

Suddenly popular: a scene from a beginner level tennis class at Yayuk Basuki Tennis School. Coach Sri Utaminingsih, 60, said tennis had suddenly become popular during the pandemic. (JP/Courtesy of Yayuk Basuki Tennis School)

“Many parents were surprised to find that their children were good at hitting the balls,” she added.

There are three courts at the academy, and a total of six to eight students per court would be considered a large class before the pandemic. Due to the pandemic, at least 10 children have signed up for a lesson at one job.

“Sometimes we can have a total of 30 students per day,” she said, adding that the school enforces safety protocols at all times.

Separately, former top Indonesian player, Wynne Prakusya, 40, who founded the West Tennis Academy at the Permata Mediterania Club House on Jl. Raya Pos Pengumben in Srengseng, West Jakarta, confirms the unexpected popularity of tennis with some of her colleagues.

“[The academy] has seen an approximately 30 percent increase in student numbers [since March last year]”, said Wynne, once number 74 in the world, adding that the phenomenon has motivated her even more to produce more tennis players in the future.

Tennis star: Wynne Prakusya, pictured with her eldest son, Ethan Jake Frans, 9, and her youngest, Elwyn Jax Frans, 3. (JP/Courtesy of Wynne Prakusya)

“It is my dream to produce top Indonesian players,” said Wynne, whose sons, Ethan Jake Frans, 9 and Elwyn Jax Frans, 3, also love the sport.

Fendry, 42, enrolled his two children, Madeline, 9 and Matthew, 7, at West Tennis Academy three years ago. He acknowledged that his children became more enthusiastic about their tennis lessons during the pandemic.

“As a parent, I will fully support them if they want to move on to the next level,” said Fendry, who constantly reminds his children to wear masks outside of court and wash their hands regularly.

A lack of domestic competition and poor physical and mental strength, in addition to a lack of sponsors, are often the cause of the current state of Indonesian tennis.

Sporty kids: Wynne Prakusya’s son Elwyn Jax Frans practices his tennis stroke. (JP/Courtesy of Wynne Prakusya)

Since Angelique Widjaja reached number 55 in the world in 2003, Indonesia has not seen any of its female players reach the top 100. In the men’s list, Christopher Rungkat reached number 241 in 2013, the highest ever for an Indonesian male tennis player.

Yayuk Basuki, who peaked at number 19 in 1997, remains the highest ranked Indonesian tennis player to date.

PP PELTI chairman, Rildo Ananda Anwar, said the association expected the new crop of aspiring tennis players to continue playing the sport even after the pandemic is over.

“Of course we hope that in the future there will be potential players who can excel,” he said.

Tennis has not only become popular among the kids who have enrolled in tennis schools and dreamed of becoming world-class athletes in the future.

Rory Asyari, 34, a TV host and entrepreneur who regularly plays recreational tennis, has found that booking a tennis court has become more difficult during the pandemic – confirming its popularity.

“The distance between the tennis players and the dimensions of the court makes the sport the safest now. The amount of cardio burned [when playing tennis] is also the tallest,” said Rory.

Utami said that at Yayuk Basuki Tennis School, adults also started taking private lessons for the first time, from parents to office workers and students.

“Unfortunately, the number of courts is limited,” says Utami.

Sumardi, 33, a coach at Liga.Tennis Center & Academy in Umalas, Bali, said the facility has seen more and more intermediate-level players since the start of the pandemic, which is good for competitiveness.

“Before that we had either novice players or advanced players. It was rare to find players who were in the middle [intermediate],” he said.

Liga.Tennis founder Dmitry Shcherbakov, 37, who is from Ukraine, said about 3,580 tennis enthusiasts of all levels in Bali had signed up through the app, which allows players to reserve a court and find other players.

“The pandemic has brought into tennis many newcomers who would not be playing tennis otherwise. Especially during times when beaches were closed for a couple of months,” he said.