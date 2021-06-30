TTFI recommends table tennis player Sharath Kamal to Khel Ratna





India’s best table tennis player Sharath Kamal has been recommended by the sports governing body TTFI for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award. (More sports news) Kamal, who is about to compete in his fourth Olympics, was the first Indian rower to win the Padma Shri in 2019. The world No. 32 is a multiple gold medalist at the Commonwealth Games, but his bigger achievement is to be part of the bronze-winning team at the 2018 Asian Games, securing India’s first ever table tennis medal at the continental event. He had also won a mixed doubles bronze alongside Manika Batra to cap off a dream campaign at the Asian Games three years ago. The much younger Batra was the first table tennis player to receive the Khel Ratna last year. “He is a creditable candidate for Khel Ratna. I hope he gets what he deserves,” TTFI adviser MP Singh told PTI. Kamal’s former teammate, now coach Soumyadeep Roy, has been nominated for the Dronacharya Award. The nominations for the Arjuna Award include the name of Olympic-bound Sutirtha Mukherjee. The others recommended for Arjuna are Ayhika Mukherjee and Manav Thakkar. The National Sports Awards are presented every year on August 29 to mark the birthday of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand as National Sports Day. In addition to recommendations from the national federations, athletes can also nominate themselves through online applications. The deadline for submission is July 5. For in-depth, objective and above all balanced journalism, click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/sports-news-national-sports-awards-ttfi-recommends-table-tennis-star-sharath-kamal-for-khel-ratna/386648 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos