A Very Brief History of the Patriots and the NFL Supplemental Draft

For the second year in a row, the NFL has decided not to hold an additional draft. This different version was first introduced by the league in 1977 to give players the chance to enter the league without participating in the regular event that took place earlier during the off-season.

The additional draft has spawned notable talent over the past four decades, from Bernie Kosar to Cris Carter to Josh Gordon, but saw only a small number of players actually get selected: in all, only 45 men were heard calling their names.

Two of those players were chosen by the New England Patriots, although neither had notable success at the club.

The organization’s first additional design choice was made in 1981, when it invested an 11th-round selection in a University of Rhode Island wide receiver. Chy Davidson joined a position group led by Stanley Morgan and Harold Jackson that would have benefited from added depth and talent, two things the new Patriots rookie was ultimately unable to provide.

Less than two months after being picked by the team, Davidson was once again let go without appearing in an actual match. He then moved to Washington first to play for the city’s NFL franchise and then for its USFL counterpart, but again failed to make an impact. In 1984 he finally joined the New York Jets for whom he appeared in four games over two seasons. Davidson’s NFL stats reads as follows:

4 in-game appearances; 1 kick-off return; 9 meters

None of those stats were achieved with the Patriots, a distinction Davidson shares with the clubs’ second additional draft pick, JJuan Cherry.

In 1999, Cherry became the only player to be selected in the extra draft: New England added him to a cornerback group led by All-Pro (and future Hall of Famer) Ty Law and veteran Steve Israel. Because the draft took place just before the start of the regular season, Cherry essentially made the Patriots roster by default: He signed his deal on September 9, six days after being drafted with a fourth-round roster, and was activated on September 20. September.

After joining the team roster, state of Arizona Arizona product was inactive for a game day for the first three weeks of his NFL career. He did dress for the mid-October Patriots games against Miami and Denver, but didn’t see the field in either game. Three days after New England’s game against the Broncos, New England placed Cherry on the injured reserve list due to a hip problem. The following offseason and under new head coach Bill Belichick, Cherry was cut.

His career with the pros ended with playing a total of zero snaps.

The most success New England has had with an extra player has actually been with the aforementioned Josh Gordon. The Cleveland Browns invested a second round draft pick in the Baylor product in 2012, but traded it to the Patriots in 2018 after numerous suspensions.

Gordon played in 11 games for his new team, catching 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns, but ended his season with another ban. The Patriots won a Super Bowl without him, and gave him another chance later the following season. However, after six extra games and 20 catches for 287 yards and one more score, New England decided to release Gordon for good.

When released, Gordon had posted a pretty good stat line:

17 in-game appearances; 60 catches; 1,007 receiving yards; 4 touchdowns

Despite his unceremonious departure, he remains the most successful player in Patriots history to enter the league via the supplementary draft. Given the uncertain future of events following back-to-back cancellations, there is also a chance Gordon will be the last player to join New England through the supplemental draft system.