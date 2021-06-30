Comical to say “Tigers avoid UNC & Miami” in 2021





We’ve seen a lot of weird Clemson stories about football schedules over the years, but the 2021 version might just be the funniest yet. If you’ve been living under a rock (pun intended), like us, you’re tired of hearing about the “easy” schedule Clemson football is said to enjoy annually. It’s like athletic director Dan Radakovich and head coach Dabo Swinney sit down every year and see who they think would be easiest. The Tigers have nothing to do with how other ACC programs are fair. It’s not Clemson’s fault that the state of Florida is a mess, that the state of NC hires unqualified men to coach, or that Boston College hasn’t been good since Matt Ryan left. While Clemson Football likes to beat South Carolina every year, it’s not our fault they cut the Tigers’ schedule by a thousand steps. Clemson Football no luck avoiding anyone iemand The fact remains that Clemson football has beaten nearly every team before them in the past decade — Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Ohio State, UGA, Miami, FSU, Oklahoma have all lost to Clemson at least once. National writers from various publications have all noted that “Clemson avoids Miami and UNC in 2021”. Let’s get things straight here, UNC and Miami are lucky enough to avoid Clemson in 2021 as it gives both a better chance of going to Charlotte and the 2021 ACC title game. There’s nothing “scary” or contrarian about a Mack Brown or Manny Diaz-coached soccer team. Nothing. Both are overrated. Both have coaching staff that cannot touch the level of coaching and development that Clemson football has. In addition, neither has the talent or depth that Clemson has. Remember in 2017 and 2019 when Miami was back? Final scores between Clemson and Miami in those two games combined: 80-20. “The U” does not have the talent, facilities, culture, development or coaching that Clemson has. They are lucky enough to avoid Clemson football and another embarrassment that would surely come with a meeting between the two. At UNC, Sam Howell is legit. He’s the best returning starting quarterback in the country and frankly, there’s no arguing with that. He will be the first pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Outside of Howell, UNC is terrible. The Tar Heels returned 77 percent of their offense and 81 percent of their defense from a year ago, but they lost their best playmakers in Javonte Williams and Michael Carter. Howell will have a lot on his plate this season and it’s a blessing for him and the Heels not to have to see Clemson football this season. We get it, the college football media is hungry for everyone but Clemson and Alabama to be good, but trying to shove two average teams like UNC and Miami down our throats like they have a shot at something special could be the funniest storyline of the off-season to be .

