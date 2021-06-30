Sports
For the Olympics, Surrey hockey players are excited to train at Tamanawis ‘home’ park – Peace Arch News
Surrey’s Tamanawis Park has been a training ground for the Canadian men’s hockey team as they prepare for the Tokyo Summer Olympics.
The 16-player roster includes a Surrey-raised athlete Sukhpal “Sukhi” Panesar, 27, a midfielder who made his national team debut in 2010.
Sukhi’s younger brother, Balraj Panesar, 25, also a midfielder, recently trained with the national team but was not on the roster for the team’s mid-July trip to Japan.
In a roster announcement Monday (June 28), the old friend of the Panesars and inhabitant of Surrey, Brandon Pereira, 25, a defenseman, was named a non-traveling reserve by Field Hockey Canada (fieldhockey.ca).
The three played club hockey with United Brothers over the years.
“It’s really cool to be able to play, perform and compete at the highest level with some guys I grew up with, very special,” said Sukhi Panesar during a training session on June 17 in Tamanawis, where head coach Pasha Gademan led the players for a match. couple of hours.
“It’s always nice to be on our home ground, where the three of us grew up playing, and of course it’s extra special just to prepare for the Olympics.”
Pereira added: “We can train here a few times a week, which is nice for us – not such a long drive for us, and it’s good to be in our home city.”
The Panesar brothers attended North Surrey Secondary, while Pereira was a student of the Holy Cross.
Growing up, ice hockey was a passion for the Panesars, and Pereira excelled at basketball and football.
Their fathers encouraged them to play hockey.
“As kids, we used to watch them play, and we started in childhood,” recalls Sukhi. “To be honest, I don’t know if anyone has really seen us play at this high level, it was just fun to do in the summer and a break from other sports. So in the end we played for provincial teams and it took off from there.
“If you talked to all the guys here today,” Sukhi added, “most would probably tell you that hockey was just an off-season sport for them. Hockey, it usually comes from the home country where it’s more popular, like in India, where it’s quite popular – it’s from a father or an uncle or something, and it’s come here and it’s getting more and more popular, especially here in Surrey and places like West Van and the UBC area, and also Vancouver Island , and also in the Toronto area.”
For the Olympics, Team Canada’s roster is filled with players from the Metro Vancouver region, including players from Delta, Brendan Guraliuk and Mark Pearson. Only two players – Keegan Pereira from Ontario (no relation to Pereira from Surrey) and Amsterdam-born Floris Van Son – come from outside British Columbia.
This year’s team consists of eight athletes returning from the Rio 2016 roster and eight first-time Olympians.
In Tokyo, the field hockey action 11 against 11 will take place from July 24 to August 5 at the Oi Hockey Stadium.
The Canadian pool includes the top four entrants from the European Hockey Championship in June and Commonwealth rivals South Africa.
Twenty months ago, in October 2019, Team Canada qualified for the 2020 Olympics by beating Ireland in a dramatic two-game series at Rutledge Field in West Vancouver after a sudden death shooting.
Aside from the Panesars and Pereira, several other Team Canada athletes have played and trained at Tamanawis Park over the years.
“This used to be a football field here, but when they turned it into a hockey field (hockey) in 2010, it just took off,” said Balraj Panesar. “They have the two fields and I hear there are plans for a third which would be great.
“A third field would be great,” Sukhi added, “but if we could improve the clubhouse and expand it a little bit with changing rooms and a concession, that would be great.”
After the Olympics, the men’s national hockey team prepares for a World Cup qualifier in Santiago, Chile, in January.
[email protected]
Like us on Facebook follow us on Instagram and follow Tom Twitter
Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics
Sources
2/ https://www.peacearchnews.com/sports/video-for-olympic-games-surrey-field-hockey-players-thrilled-to-train-at-home-park/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos