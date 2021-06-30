For the Olympics, Surrey hockey players are excited to train at Tamanawis ‘home’ park – Peace Arch News

Surrey’s Tamanawis Park has been a training ground for the Canadian men’s hockey team as they prepare for the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

The 16-player roster includes a Surrey-raised athlete Sukhpal “Sukhi” Panesar, 27, a midfielder who made his national team debut in 2010.

Sukhi’s younger brother, Balraj Panesar, 25, also a midfielder, recently trained with the national team but was not on the roster for the team’s mid-July trip to Japan.

In a roster announcement Monday (June 28), the old friend of the Panesars and inhabitant of Surrey, Brandon Pereira, 25, a defenseman, was named a non-traveling reserve by Field Hockey Canada (fieldhockey.ca).

The three played club hockey with United Brothers over the years.

“It’s really cool to be able to play, perform and compete at the highest level with some guys I grew up with, very special,” said Sukhi Panesar during a training session on June 17 in Tamanawis, where head coach Pasha Gademan led the players for a match. couple of hours.

“It’s always nice to be on our home ground, where the three of us grew up playing, and of course it’s extra special just to prepare for the Olympics.”

Pereira added: “We can train here a few times a week, which is nice for us – not such a long drive for us, and it’s good to be in our home city.”

The Panesar brothers attended North Surrey Secondary, while Pereira was a student of the Holy Cross.

Growing up, ice hockey was a passion for the Panesars, and Pereira excelled at basketball and football.

Their fathers encouraged them to play hockey.

“As kids, we used to watch them play, and we started in childhood,” recalls Sukhi. “To be honest, I don’t know if anyone has really seen us play at this high level, it was just fun to do in the summer and a break from other sports. So in the end we played for provincial teams and it took off from there.

“If you talked to all the guys here today,” Sukhi added, “most would probably tell you that hockey was just an off-season sport for them. Hockey, it usually comes from the home country where it’s more popular, like in India, where it’s quite popular – it’s from a father or an uncle or something, and it’s come here and it’s getting more and more popular, especially here in Surrey and places like West Van and the UBC area, and also Vancouver Island , and also in the Toronto area.”

For the Olympics, Team Canada’s roster is filled with players from the Metro Vancouver region, including players from Delta, Brendan Guraliuk and Mark Pearson. Only two players – Keegan Pereira from Ontario (no relation to Pereira from Surrey) and Amsterdam-born Floris Van Son – come from outside British Columbia.

This year’s team consists of eight athletes returning from the Rio 2016 roster and eight first-time Olympians.

In Tokyo, the field hockey action 11 against 11 will take place from July 24 to August 5 at the Oi Hockey Stadium.

The Canadian pool includes the top four entrants from the European Hockey Championship in June and Commonwealth rivals South Africa.

Twenty months ago, in October 2019, Team Canada qualified for the 2020 Olympics by beating Ireland in a dramatic two-game series at Rutledge Field in West Vancouver after a sudden death shooting.

Aside from the Panesars and Pereira, several other Team Canada athletes have played and trained at Tamanawis Park over the years.

“This used to be a football field here, but when they turned it into a hockey field (hockey) in 2010, it just took off,” said Balraj Panesar. “They have the two fields and I hear there are plans for a third which would be great.

“A third field would be great,” Sukhi added, “but if we could improve the clubhouse and expand it a little bit with changing rooms and a concession, that would be great.”

After the Olympics, the men’s national hockey team prepares for a World Cup qualifier in Santiago, Chile, in January.



[email protected]

Like us on Facebook follow us on Instagram and follow Tom Twitter

Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics