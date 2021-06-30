2021 National U19 Team Trials Butterfly Table Tennis





(By Rachel Sung) Despite efforts to stay in full shape and be ready for competition, more than a year of living amid a raging, seemingly never-ending pandemic has erased significant amounts of motivation needed to improve and maintain a certain level of table tennis. . Along with the stress of freshman year of high school, the dilemma of finding an effective way to exercise during the epidemic almost pushed me out of the table tennis world. However, when USATT released the official announcement for the national youth U19 and U15 team trials in ICC, I felt the familiar yet foreign inner urge to prove myself in a national team trial tournament. Since I regretted not being able to participate in the earlier adult team trials, I made the decision to participate in the U19 Youth Trials, even if the tournament dates overlapped the dates of my final school exams. In the run-up to the tests, I really felt the importance of time management and self-discipline. With limited time for both school and table tennis, the usual one-hour breaks between study sessions and practice sessions could no longer be tolerated. Looking back on the last 30 days before the race, a sense of pride and achievement fills my mind; although demanding, I proved to myself that I had the ability to successfully combine both schoolwork and table tennis. With that personal growth close to myself, I entered the tournament with a more open mind to the actual results of the youth trials. Upon arrival at the location I saw many familiar faces but surprisingly even more new faces. In that one moment I felt a little distance from my past memories of participating in similar trials with all my good friends by my side. Once the actual competition started, the usual rush of nerves and anxiety that I experience before entering a match in an official tournament poured in. But unlike previous tournaments played before the pandemic, I felt excited to be back on the field. The first day of competition I managed to progress smoothly in the qualifying round. With zero losses in the group stage, a player has the advantage of going straight to the semi-final round robin stage. Each group had 6 players, which means we had to play a total of five games in one day with no breaks in between. Concerned about my lack of sufficient stamina, fear overwhelmed my body as the tournament staff released the timetables for the U19 team trials semi-finals. Fortunately, adrenaline and a competitive spirit carried me through the five games. On Sunday, the last day of the trials, the top four players from each round of the semi-final played against the four opponents who advanced. A combination of nerves and pressure made me struggle more in my first and last match of the final tournament day. By winning both games by a narrow score of 3-2, I saw my personal improvement in staying calm while staying on the attack during crucial match points. Finishing the tournament undefeated, all the extra hours spent training while preparing for important exams proved worth every minute Finally, I would like to thank my coach at the trials, Maggie Tian, ​​for her support and encouragement throughout the tournament and all the coaches/clubs who helped me prepare for the tournament. Success is never entirely an individual effort. Stay up to date with Butterfly professional table tennis gear, table tennis news, table tennis technology, tournament results and We Are Butterfly players, coaches, clubs and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://butterflyonline.com/2021-national-u19-team-trials/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos