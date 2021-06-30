Costes, Lewandoski Named Big Ten Outstanding Sportsmanship Honorees





COLLEGE PARK, Md. Maxwell Costes (baseball) and Hope Lewandoski (women’s soccer) were named Maryland’s Big Ten Outstanding Sportsmanship Honors by the conference bureaus on Wednesday. A total of 28 student athletes from the 14 institutions of the Big Ten earn the award, chosen from a pool of 350 honored students during the academic year who had shown positive sportsmanship. A member of each varsity sports team on each campus was selected by his or her institution as an honorary member of the Sportsmanship Award, and then two winners of the Outstanding Sportsmanship Award were selected from each institution. All winners of the Sportsmanship Award distinguish themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behaviour. In addition, these honorees must be in good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of sports competition. Costes has been a standout player for the Maryland baseball team since he stepped on campus, starting in 110 games for the Terps over the past three seasons. The junior first baseman helped Maryland to its first NCAA Regional since 2017, earning a spot on the Greenville Regional All-Tournament Team after posting three home runs, eight RBIs and seven runs scored. The Baltimore, Maryland native is a leader off the field and used his platform after the murder of George Floyd to flesh out his thoughts on the social and racial injustices happening in the country. Costes used his voice to call on his friends, family and teammates to stand up and do something to make a difference. Costes’s worldliness extended far beyond baseball—he wanted to change people’s lives for the better—and was exemplified by his message of social and racial justice. Lewandoski has been a model student athlete and committed member of the women’s soccer team throughout her career. The Newbury, Ohio native switched positions to center back where she had never played last season due to increasing injuries on the team, and provided an assist in nine games for the Terps. Hope played a leading role and was a catalyst for Maryland’s VoTERP initiative, a student and employee-led campaign designed to provide Maryland student athletes and staff with unbiased resources to educate, activate and vote. She will return this fall for her final season of eligibility while pursuing a graduate degree in business and management. -Terps-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://umterps.com/news/2021/6/30/womens-soccer-costes-lewandoski-named-big-ten-outstanding-sportsmanship-honorees.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos