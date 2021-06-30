Marnus Labuschagne’s leave of absence from the backyard cricket match is too good to be ignored

Australian test cricketer Marnus Labuschagne is a fantastic test cricketer and what makes him the best is his ability to leave the balls alone. In an Instahram post shared by Cricket Australia, the 27-year-old was seen playing backyard cricket with fellow Aussie Michael Nesser. Here’s the video:

Labuschange, who made a sensational impression in Ashes 2019, can be seen leaving some of Neser’s balls behind before falling onto a net on the stump. Fans absolutely loved it.

Marnus Labuschagne withdrawn from T20 Blast Game due to Covid-19 fear in team

Batsman Marnus Labuschagne, touted as the next Australian skipper, was forced to pull out of a T20 Blast match for his Glamorgan province following Covid-19 scares. 27-year-old Labuschagne was withdrawn from the game against Middlesex on Sunday night after his teammate Nick Selman tested positive for coronavirus. The international star was considered a potentially close contact.

Aussie pace bowler Michael Neser was also taken off the squad as he too was considered a potential close contact. The positive test came at around 7:30 this morning (the day of the match against Middlesex) and as a precaution we didn’t travel with Marnus with us today,” coach Matthew Maynard told cricket.com.au.

Selman, 25, a right-handed batsman who was born in Australia but has moved to England, has been asked to spend 10 days in isolation. We weren’t sure where Nick Selman picked up Covid, be it Brighton or Cardiff, but he wasn’t feeling well so he went for the tests and the results came in at 7.30am,” Maynard said.

