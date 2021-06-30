



Here’s a cooling thought amid an early summer heat wave. The University of Maine 2021-22 men’s ice hockey schedule has been released and the Black Bears’ first game at the Alfond Arena on the Orono campus is barely three months away. That exhibition game, set for October 3 against the University of Prince Edward Island, will precede a 34-game regular season with 24 games against Hockey East opponents, including reigning National Champion University of Massachusetts and fellow NCAA tournament qualifiers. 2021 Boston College and Boston University. The Black Bears conference schedule includes three games against Boston College, Boston University, Merrimack College and University of Massachusetts Lowell and two games against University of New Hampshire, Northeastern University, Providence College, University of Connecticut, UMass and University of Vermont . UMaine opens its regular season on October 8-9 with two road games against a fourth NCAA tournament qualifier from the University of Nebraska Omaha of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference. Other non-conference opponents include two-game home games against Sacred Heart University (October 22-23), Union College (December 10-11), and University of Alaska Fairbanks (January 7-8, 2022), and a first-ever series with Big Ten Conference Enemy Penn State on New Years Eve and New Years Day at State College, Pennsylvania. The Black Bears will play 17 games at the Alfond Arena next season, with an additional home date at Portland’s Cross Insurance Arena against UMass Lowell on November 27. “Seeing the schedule for the 2021-22 season have been released is very energized for our hockey program,” said UMaine freshman head coach Ben Barr, who was hired in May to replace the late Red Gendron. Every game in Hockey East is very difficult and every non-conference matchup presents a different challenge. Perhaps the most exciting part of the program is playing back in the Alfond for the best college hockey fans. UMaine will try to come back from the 3-11-2 finish in a COVID-shortened 2020-21 season that ended with the winter’s only home game, a 7-2 loss to New Hampshire in the first round of the Hockey East play -offs. The Black Bears will begin their 2021-22 Hockey East schedule in Northeastern on October 29-30, then host back-to-back league series against UConn (Nov. 5-6) and Merrimack (Nov. 12-13) before they travel to Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, for two games at Boston College (November 19-20). After Portland’s single game against UMass Lowell on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, UMaine will play its last Hockey East home games of 2021 against Vermont on December 3-4 before the Eastern College Athletic Conference Enemy Union is held on December 10-11 to finish. to close first semester play. The Black Bears will ring in the new year at Penn State on December 31 and January 1, then host another non-conference series against Western Collegiate Hockey Association entry Alaska Fairbanks on January 7-8. UMaine travels to UMass Lowell for the second and third games of the season against the River Hawks on January 14 and 15, then has a week off before returning home for a single game against Boston College on January 28. That will be followed by four consecutive road races for the Black Bears, starting with a trip to Massachusetts for some games at Boston University on February 4 and Merrimack on February 5. UMaine then heads to Amherst, Massachusetts, for a two-game series on February 11-12 at UMass, where Barr served as an associate head coach before being hired to lead the Black Bears program this spring. UMaine returns home to renew its Border Battle rivalry against New Hampshire with games on February 18-19, then play its final road games in Providence (February 25-26) before concluding the regular season at home against Boston University (4 March). 5). The Hockey East single-elimination tournament kicks off on March 9. “After all that has happened over the past year and a half, we hope that Maine Black Bear hockey back in town can be something that brings the community back together,” Barr said. More articles from the BDN

