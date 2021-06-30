Cogill, the first Bonteheuwel Olympian, sets course for Tokyo





THANDILE CONCO CAPE TOWN – A Paralympic athlete from Cape Town will become the first person from Bonteheuwel to qualify and participate in the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo next month. Table tennis champion Theo Cogill said sports had always been a part of his life and he had been playing table tennis since he was 12, having found his love for the sport at local Bonteheuwel community s. The 34-year-old has represented South Africa on various platforms throughout his teens, including South Africa in Egypt for the Junior African Championships, where he won a bronze medal. He made it to the African team where he represented Africa at the World Cadet Challenge where he was identified as a young talent which led him to get sponsorship for tours, training camps and tournaments. Table tennis player Theo Cogill, from Bonteheuwel, is on his way to the Olympic Games in Tokyo. DELIVERED This was a great time in my life, I started traveling to participate in African Tournaments, Commonwealth Games, World Championships and African Singles Cup Tournaments. Cogill said his life changed dramatically in 2011 when he was involved in a massive accident in which he was stabbed in the neck, spine and forearms. His injuries were so severe that he had to be hospitalized for months and unable to walk for nearly two years. After his extensive injuries, Cogill developed Brown-Squard syndrome, a rare spinal condition. I struggled to get my feeling back, but I never stopped, I came back and still tried to play. When I started to do better, I kept going. I continued my education. I later went for tests and found out that I could qualify for Para Table Tennis which I participated in after my accident. I had the opportunity to go to Germany for the tournament and I did well. I won the Taiwan Open. I worked very hard to train my body, he said. Cogill stated that a good profile counted in his favor and that good performances in previous tournaments helped him qualify for the Olympics. He said he hoped his story would inspire others to never give up on their dreams. Theo Cogill with Bonteheuwel ward councilor Angus McKenzie. DELIVERED It is the first time that someone from Bonteheuwel has qualified for the Olympic Games. It’s a dream come true, not just for me, but for my whole community, my country and Table Tennis South Africa. In preparation for the Olympics I train three times a week, two hours in the morning and two hours in the afternoon. I also coach children from different communities to keep them in the discipline of sports, and off the streets as Cape Town is inundated with drugs and gang activity, he said. Bonteheuwel District Councilor Angus McKenzie expressed his pride, saying he was immensely proud and honored to be associated with the first Bonteheuwel Olympian. Theo Cogill has proven himself over a consistent period of time as a dedicated, committed and passionate community person, on top of that he plays great table tennis which he learned on the streets of Bonteheuwel in our community centers, said Mc Kenzie. He added that although Theo will be traveling in the Proteas tracksuit for the next few weeks, he carries with him the hopes, dreams, aspirations and wishes of every Bonteheuwel resident.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.iol.co.za/weekend-argus/news/cogill-the-first-bonteheuwel-olympian-heads-for-tokyo-1e5ab9e2-cd88-4040-a1af-cd13a3670b2b The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos