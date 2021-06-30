LeBron James’ Olympic career is probably over, according to Jerry Colangelo. from Team USA





Team USA fans shouldn’t expect LeBron James to wear red, white and blue again, USA Basketball director Jerry Colangelo told ESPN’s Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin on Wednesday. “You know, Father Time takes its toll,” Colangelo said of the 36-year-old star. “…If you’re human, your body is built to go that long, depending on what your sport is, and then it’s a downhill situation. LeBron has made choices over the last few Olympics not to participate because he has a lot of things that are going on in his life. So he put in his time, he made a contribution that is appreciated, but I think his time is up.” James has opted out of the past two Olympic cycles, though in 2016 he told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols that “every time I watch them, I wish I was there,” while Team USA won gold in Rio de Janeiro. 2 Related James has 68 games and three Olympics of international experience with Team USA. He joined USA Basketball for the 2004 Games in Athens, where the Americans lost their opener to Puerto Rico, dropping two more games and settling for bronze. He returned to the 2008 Redeem Team, winning gold in Beijing and another gold medal in London four years later. Team USA’s squad for the Tokyo Games has only two players returning from 2016 — Kevin Durant and Draymond Green — while the addition of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, a former teammate of James’, has some of the highest critical acclaim. got. But Colangelo defended Love’s addition to the roster, saying that Team USA needed another big man and the US pipeline there lacks just as many options. “Most of the big players in the NBA are international players. They’re not American players. … We haven’t developed big players like in other countries,” Colangelo told Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin, adding that we’re the extra big man can be seen as ‘insurance’.

