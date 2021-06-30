Keefe Officially Named Northeastern’s New Head Coach





June 30, 2021

CHN Personnel Report

It had been the worst kept secret for a while. Now it's official. For years, it was believed that one day the head coach of the Northeast, Jim Madigan, would become the athletic director of the school and that loyal assistant Jerry Keefe would take over the reins. That timeline was accelerated recently, when Northeastern suddenly had a vacancy for athletic director. Rather than wait until the next round, Madigan decided to take the opportunity to lead the entire athletics department at his alma mater. That was last week. Although Northeastern didn't officially say that at the time, it was believed that Keefe – an assistant for the past 10 seasons – would soon become head coach. That assumption has come true today. "I'm very happy that he has this opportunity to take our hockey program to the next level," said Madigan. "He is a dedicated, loyal coach and member of the Northeast community. I am excited to see his future and to see our program grow and develop under his leadership." Keefe helped the Huskies to three consecutive Beanpot Championships, three NCAA tournaments and one Hockey East title. "I want to thank President Aoun, Chancellor Henderson, Director of Athletics Jim Madigan and the university's senior leadership team for this opportunity," Keefe said. "This is my dream job as a coach and I'm excited to build on the great culture we've built over the past 10 seasons." In addition to his role at Northeastern, Keefe was selected to coach the 2018-20 United States National Junior Team, helping Team USA win the silver medal in 2019. Before Northeastern, Keefe was an assistant coach at UMass Boston (2006-07) and head coach at Westfield State (2008-09), before his two seasons as an assistant coach at Brown (2009-11). He resurrected Westfield State's hockey program and led the Owls to second place in the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) for the first time since 1981. Keefe was a four-year center at Providence from 1996 to 2000, finishing with 98 points (30 goals, 68 assists) in 102 career games. After leading the Friars with 52 points in 37 games, the most points in a single season in 15 years, Keefe was honored as New England's Most Improved Player (1998-99). After graduation, Keefe's professional hockey career began at the end of the 2000 season with the Cincinnati Mighty Ducks (AHL) and Trenton Titans (ECHL). He played professional hockey for five seasons, including a few seasons in Europe, before retiring in 2004. Born in Billerica, Massachusetts, Keefe was a three-time All-Scholastic player and a member of a state championship team at Matignon High School, where he earned the Massachusetts Player of the Year honors in 1993. Before enrolling with Providence, Keefe also played for the US National Under-17 Team which won a silver medal in 1994 in Tokyo, Japan and the U-16 team which won 4-0 in Switzerland.

