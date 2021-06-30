Utah Volleyball Reveals 2021 2021 Schedule





SALT LAKE CITY Ready for a return to a full season, the Utah volleyball program is one step closer to the fall campaign after the Pac-12 conference announced its 2021 schedule on Wednesday afternoon. Utah will see 13 of its Pac-12 games televised on the Pac-12 Networks, while the non-conference list includes five teams that competed in the NCAA tournament last season and two teams that had the year before before going out of the spring season. were maintained. “First of all, we are excited to return to a normal schedule for the 2021 season,” said the Utah head coach. Beth Launiere . “Not only do we have our usual strong PAC-12 schedule, but we are back playing against non-conference teams that we missed in 2020. This year’s non-conference schedule is everything I could hope for in what is still a challenging scheduling environment is. .” Launiere continued: “We play against local teams BYU, Utah Valley and Weber State, and host the annual Utah Classic with Cal Poly, San Diego and Hawaii. We are especially excited to have a game in Nebraska followed by a game in Boise State”, which will be fun for our players from Idaho. It’s a strong schedule that fits my philosophy of playing a schedule that challenges us to be the best we can be. I couldn’t be more excited for the 2021 season!” After the annual Red vs. White Match on Saturday, August 21, the Utah volleyball team will open the season with a short drive to Orem, Utah. The Utes and Utah Valley are scheduled for the season opener at Lockhart Arena on Friday, Aug. 27 before Utah Valley makes the return trip the following day to play Utah at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. The Utes will remain in Salt Lake City over Labor Day weekend as the squad hosts the Utah Classic on Friday and Saturday, September 3-4. Fans will be delighted as the stacked field includes San Diego, Cal Poly and Hawaii. San Diego will be coming off a post-season berth starting in the spring, while Cal Poly and Hawaii didn’t compete last season but were both tournament teams in 2019. The final home game without a conference game will be against Weber State (September 9) before Utah heads out for the next five games. Two of the final three stops before the Pac-12 game will be in Nebraska (September 11), which comes from an NCAA regional final, followed by a stop in Boise State (September 13). The Utes will then close the non-conference game with a trip to Provo, against BYU (September 16) at Smith Fieldhouse. Utah begins playing Pac-12 on the road, traveling first to face Washington (September 22) and then a quick turnaround against Colorado (September 24) in Boulder, Colorado. Utah will make its way back to the friendly confines of the Huntsman Center to host Oregon State (October 1) and Oregon (October 3) in the conference house openers after being on the road for three weeks. Utah will hit the road again, heading to Los Angeles for games against USC (October 8) and UCLA (October 10), before returning a week later with games against Stanford (October 15) in Palo Alto and California (October 8). 17) at Berkeley. The Utes will then alternate home and away weekends for a month, starting with Arizona (October 22) and Arizona (October 24) in Salt Lake City. The team will travel to Oregon (October 29) and Oregon State (October 31), before hosting UCLA (November 5) and USC (November 7) the following weekend. The final road games of the regular season are in Tucson, Arizona, against Arizona (November 12) and Tempe, Arizona, against the State of Arizona (November 14). The regular season will conclude with four consecutive home games and Utah will host California (November 18), Stanford (November 21), Washington State (November 24) and Colorado (November 27) before the post-season action begins. The NCAA tournament competition begins with the first and second rounds from Thursday through Saturday, December 2-4. Click here for a complete overview of the Utah volleyball schedule for 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://utahutes.com/news/2021/6/30/utah-volleyball-unveils-2021-schedule.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos