Right around the time his school year at Del Norte High ended, junior Devam Shrivastava became a professional athlete.

And he may graduate next year and graduate with his friends at Del Norte while simultaneously practicing his sport.

Shrivastava was chosen as an under-19 player by the San Diego Surf Riders of Minor League Cricket in the draft.

When the San Diego native was selected, he didn’t even know he would be selected after what he thought was a bland pre-draft tryout camp.

His father, Vineet, received a call from the Surfriders owner the night before the design that San Diego had chosen the 6-footer in the priority stage of the design.

My whole family went crazy that night, Shrivastava said. Mom (Smita) and Dad were just as surprised as I was to be chosen for a few seats from a pool of 300 players.

However, I still have to do my chores around the house, he added.

Shrivastava said he hopes to play in the Major League someday.

Playing cricket for the US at the Olympics would be the pinnacle for me, he said. Playing in the majors is the next step. The Olympics would be at the top of my bulletin board.

According to Shrivastava, there are three types of cricket game protocols.

When the sport was first created, it took five days to play games. A one-day game has been created and a third form takes about four hours.

I’ve never played a five-day match, but the one-day tournament can take up to 10 hours to play, Shrivastava said.

Shrivastava’s introduction to cricket at age 7 was hardly worth remembering. He didn’t like it, despite the fact that his parents were born in cricket-loving India.

I wasn’t much of a fan at first, he recalls.

After India took the World Cup title in 2011, his attitude changed. He took a newer look at cricket.

Shrivastava also joined the San Diego Cricket Club Academy and has been playing for 10 years now.

I still have the first bat my grandfather gave in India years ago, he said. It broke, but I kept it because it was a huge gift from him.

The first day at the academy I didn’t know what to do with it, he said. The bats are big and heavy and were about my size.

Shrivastava has yet to play cricket at international level.

He has played a number of tournaments in the United States in cities such as Atlanta and Chicago.

However, there are players from all over the world who are making their way to teams in the Major and Minor leagues.

This league is trying to spark interest in cricket with these leagues, Shrivastava said. This is a dream come true for me.

My mom and I used to watch games on TV and now she can see me playing on TV, he said. This is the greatest honor below to play for my country.

But first before the cricket leagues is educating the American public about the game.

Shrivastava, who is the bowler similar to the pitcher in baseball, has taken on the role of ambassador for his sport to his classmates and anyone who might ask.

The first time I joined a club, I knew nothing about cricket, said Shrivastava. I tried to hit the ball as hard as I could and just have fun. Cricket is similar to baseball, except I think there are more rules for cricket.

Shrivastava only has a few days off, because next week the training starts with the Surf Riders.

Regular season games begin on July 31, with Canyonside Park in Rancho Peasquitos as its home ground. The season lasts until the end of November.