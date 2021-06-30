2021 TCU Football Preview: Cornerbacks





The TCU soccer team recently lost two of the highest-rated safeties in the nation (Trevon Moehrig and ArDarius Washington) to the NFL. While there will be gaps to fill in the middle of the Horned Frog secondary, TCU will return two high-level cornerbacks who, when healthy, are capable of locking college footballs to the best wide receivers. Junior TreVius Hodges-Tomlinson will look to build on a breakthrough season two where he led the Big 12 Conference, finished second nationally with 13 pass breaks and was rated the top-rated cornerback (89.1) by Pro Football Focus in the country . The First-Team All-Big 12 corner started all 10 games during the 2020 season and should force reruns in 2021. Ready to feel old? LaDainian Tomlinson has a cousin who is eligible for the 2022 draft. TCU CB TreVius Hodges-Tomlinson had 13 PBUs and had a 32.7 comp. % Allowed. Super tacky and scrappy in coverage. He is a name to remember. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/VwV2WGwU0f Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) May 20, 2021 On the other hand, redshirt senior Noah Daniels returned to the Horned Frog lineup and enjoyed a stellar start to the 2020 season, recording a total of 13 tackles and four pass breakups during his first four starts before sustaining a season-ending injury. Daniels, who missed the entire 2019 season with an injury, was classified as one of the best corners in college football before going down in 2020. Should Daniels regain full health, TCU will be one of the most talented cornerback duos in the nation. One of the biggest ifs in the 2022 draft cycle will be whether TCU CB Noah Daniels can stay healthy. As Daniels puts injuries behind him, hell is one of the top cover corners to be taken in April. Sticky reactive athlete excels at press man and ran 10.34 100m in HS. #TheDraftStartsInMobile pic.twitter.com/uWKUta1CHY Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) June 14, 2021 With the 2021 season less than three months to go, battles for second and third team representatives will provide opportunities for young players to come forward. TCU will be without junior Keeyon Stewart at the start of the season, who had knee surgery in March, but one player who can help in a pinch is redshirt junior CJ Ceasar, who caught three interceptions in the last three games of the season. 2020 season, Ceasar reportedly took many of the first-team reruns in spring camp with Daniels and Hodges-Tomlinson working through injuries. Another player who was limited in the spring but could break through in 2021 is redshirt freshman Keontae Jenkins. Jenkins, a four-star consensus from Virginia, appeared in the final three games of the 2020 season. Redshirt sophomore Donavann Collins is listed as a safety on the TCU football roster, but reportedly dropped out with several corners during spring camp. with injuries. The TCU defense performed increased pass coverage during the 2020 season, giving opponents a 54.2 percent completion rate, which is first place in the Big 12. But the Horned Frogs finished fifth in overall pass defense, allowing 223.4 yards through the air per game. If TCU can limit the big games in the field, the Horned Frogs should end up with one of the strongest pass defenses in the conference and maybe the country.

