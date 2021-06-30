Summer camp brings children a new love for tennis





Former Hall of Famer Rosie Casals and Woodhaven Country Club team up to get kids outside to play tennis at a new summer camp. The camp gives children from 4 to 17 years the opportunity to learn everything about tennis. Rosemary “Rosie” Casals is dubbed to have 595 wins in singles and 508 in doubles and is among the top 10 players in the world in 12 seasons. She brings her experience and knowledge of the game to the courses of Woodhaven Country Club. It provides opportunities for them. Tennis is a great sport, it’s a lifelong sport. said Casals. With kids returning to their normal routines, the camp is giving these kids the tools to enjoy the outdoors. Tennis is a very individual sport, and that’s what one camp member said that attracted him five years ago. Most sports like basketball or football are kind of team-oriented,” said 14-year-old Levi Kassinove, “and so when something goes wrong, you can blame other people, but when something goes wrong in tennis, you can really only blame yourself.” blame. Now that the pandemic has completely shut down the sport, another camp member has started playing tennis, as it was the only sport she said was available for her to play. I played soccer and I like soccer. Then it stopped and now I play tennis. said Taylor Lieberman, a 12-year-old camp member. “It’s not super dependent on everyone, it’s more like I’m not playing against everyone. The next camp starts in July, where camp members can now play tennis and golf. For more information about the camps, please contact Ramirez Racquet Sports at (760) 895 – 8786 or [email protected]

