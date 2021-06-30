Former UND star Jonathan Toews discusses what kept him away from hockey and plots his return

Toews, the former UND star and former captain of the Chicago Blackhawks, released a video Wednesday morning in which he discussed for the first time the medical condition that kept him off the ice for the 2020-21 hockey season.

Toews said doctors diagnosed it as chronic immune response syndrome.

“I think there were a lot of things that just piled up where my body fell apart,” Toews said. “What they call it was Chronic Immune Response Syndrome, where I just couldn’t quite recover and my immune system reacted to everything I did… any kind of stress, anything I would do all day, there was always some kind of stress response so it took some time that was the frustrating part just not really knowing when or how we were going to get over the bump but luckily i have a great support team who helped me get through it i learned a lot about the stress I’ve put on my body over the years.”

Known for keeping his body in tip-top shape through fitness and healthy eating habits, Toews played with UND for two years from 2005-07 before signing with the Blackhawks and embarking on a career that will one day lead him into the Hall of Fame. He led the Blackhawks to the Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013, and 2015, while winning Olympic golds with Canada in 2010 and 2014.

Throughout his 14 NHL seasons, all that success meant a lot of time on the ice. He played in 943 regular season games and an additional 137 playoff games.

His last game was on August 18, 2020, in the NHL playoffs in the Edmonton bubble. Toews scored a goal in a series-clinching loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Toews, who scored 35 goals in 2018/19, averaged one point per game in the 2020 play-offs.

On January 12, just before the start of NHL training camp, Toews announced that he would be out indefinitely as he and his doctors tried to better understand a medical condition that left him “exhausted and lethargic.”

“I wasn’t too vocal about the things I’ve been through this year,” Toews said in Wednesday’s video. “I definitely want to thank the fans, my teammates, the organization… I think you realize there’s more to life than hockey, but I’m excited to go back to United Center and play and just go to go out and have fun.” I think my best will come through and I’m excited to be back in front of the fans.”

The video showed Toews, 33, skating at the Blackhawks’ practice facility, Fifth Third Arena, near their United Center home.

“It feels great,” Toews said. “It’s been a long time. I haven’t been off the ice that long… probably ever… since I was a kid at least. So it sure is nice to be back in Chicago, to see some of the seeing guys and slowly getting back into life and routine a little bit. It’s a good feeling now.”

Of the 107 NHL players to come through UND, Toews is one of the most accomplished.

His 815 regular season NHL point tally ranks first among former UND players, slightly ahead of Zach Parise’s 810. Toews is second in goals scored (48 behind Parise), second in assists (20 behind James Patrick) and eighth in played. regular season games (behind Patrick, Craig Ludwig, Parise, Travis Zajac, Dave Christian, Murray Barron and Ed Belfour).

“I appreciate all the support,” Toews said. “A lot of people were worried. I definitely felt bad to some extent that people were so concerned, they thought it was really serious, but in the back of my mind I knew I was going to get through it. It was just a matter of time .”