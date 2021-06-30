Beyond Verified: Name, Image and Likeness at Texas Tech





*Subject to updates and changes as information continues to evolve. What is Name, Image and Likeness (NIL)? Name, image and likeness refer to a person’s ability to take advantage of their publicity for promotional purposes and to monetize their right to publicity. Student-athlete NIL opportunities may include, but are not limited to: Entrepreneurial business ventures, self-employment and/or corporate ownership

Approved appearances in TV, radio, print or social media advertisements for businesses

Content creation (e.g. podcasts, YouTube, books, art, blogs, etc.)

Giving lessons and/or camps

Selling merchandise or autographs and/or making personal appearances How does Texas Tech Athletics set up student athletes for success? Texas Tech foundedMore than verified, Texas Tech Athletics’ multi-faceted name, image and likeness (NIL) designed to prepare student athletes to build and protect their personal NIL for publicity and promotional rights. Working together on build student athletes personal brand while a student athlete at Texas Tech and beyond. Texas Tech Athletics continues to be a leader in photo and video content, along with first-person stories:In my words.

while a student athlete at Texas Tech and beyond. Texas Tech Athletics continues to be a leader in photo and video content, along with first-person stories:In my words. To teachthat enables student-athletes to assess and enhance their personal brand, and to develop safeguards for their business interests. Questions? Contact the Beyond Verified team. How Does Texas State Law Apply to Student and Athlete NIL Deals? Student-athletesmust disclose to the institution any proposed contract that the student-athlete may sign for use of their name, image, or likeness contract. Institutions must immediately report conflicts to student-athlete. Student athletes may not enter into a contract that: Contract conflicts between Texas Tech and a student athlete (example Student Code of Conduct & Student Athlete Expectations)

Conflicts with institutional contracts; such as Coca-Cola, Under Armour, etc.

Conflicts with official team activities; these are defined as countable athletic-related activities (CARA), required athletic-related activities (RARA), university classes, required university events, academic and tutorial sessions, along with medical or training sessions.

Uses Texas Tech’s trademarks or logos (e.g., the Double T logo)

Are an endorsement of alcohol, tobacco products, e-cigarettes or any other type of nicotine delivery device, anabolic steroids, sports betting, casino gambling, a firearm that the student-athlete cannot legally purchase, or a sexually oriented business as defined in section 243,002. What is Opendorse? opendorse provides technology to the sports approval industry. Texas Tech has chosen to partner with Opendorse on theirReadyandsocialplatforms. What is Opendorse Ready?Opendorse Ready is the leading NIL readiness program that gives every student-athlete the opportunity to understand their name, image and likeness (NIL) value and get hands-on help from experts to maximize their value while on campus. While the NIL monetization rules for student athletes are still being determined, it is important that all student athletes understand their ability to build their personal brand in order to be in the best position to succeed at the moment. that the rule changes take place. While permitted NIL activities go far beyond social media, a digital presence of student athletes can be the guiding factor in determining their NIL value and the source for much of their opportunities to generate NIL-related income. Opendorse Ready is thus focused on ensuring that student-athletes build a presentable social media presence and a valuable personal brand. The program has three different pillars: education, assessment and achievement. What is OpendorseSocial?Opendorse Social maximizes content by helping athletes build their brands with drag-and-drop media libraries, one-tap publishing technology, and real-time analytics in one powerful platform. Frequently Asked Questions | Name, image and likeness at Texas Tech

