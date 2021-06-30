Sports
Joe Root from England still has T20 World Cup vision
Joe Root still has ambitions to break into England’s vigorous batting line-up for the Twenty20 World Cup, with the Test captain insisting the controversial rest-and-rotate policy is “put behind us”. Root last played a Twenty20 international in 2019 and in his absence England have climbed to the top of the T20 world rankings. But while England are blessed with some great hitters, Roots more traditional methods of scoring points may prove effective on the slow and low fields expected at the T20 World Cup later this year.
The event will now take place in the United Arab Emirates and Oman following the deteriorating coronavirus situation in its original host country of India.
Root repeated his cue ball credentials with an unbeaten 79 from 87 balls as England defeated Sri Lanka in Tuesday’s first one-day international at Chester-le-Street.
“As a batter, with the quality and power in that (England) T20 side, all you can do is try to score as many runs as possible and try to positively influence as many games as possible,” Root said on Wednesday.
When asked if he would like to compete in the T20 World Cup, the 30-year-old Yorkshireman replied: “Of course. Every player wants to be part of that squad.”
‘Desperate’
Root, a member of the England team that won the 2019 50-over World Cup under white-ball captain Eoin Morgan, dismissed fears he could risk burnout if he added T20 service to his already overcrowded schedule. .
“I am desperate to play as much as possible for England in all formats,” he added ahead of Thursday’s second ODI against Sri Lanka at the Oval.
“In a way it’s not a conversation I need to have (with the selectors). It’s their decision and I’m sure they’ll pick the squad they think will win the tournament – all I can do is is forcing my case.”
England, which have lost four of their past five tests, have been criticized for the way they have implemented a rest-and-rotate policy designed in response to the pressures of “bio-safe cricket” during the Covid pandemic.
It left Root unable to play his forte for much of this year’s 3-1 series loss in India and again for the more recent 1-0 defeat to New Zealand, his first home campaign reversed as captain.
Senior players such as Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes were all rested at different times.
But Root said he expected the red ball, with a home test series against India later in the year ahead of an Ashes tour of Australia, to be at full strength from now on.
“We are now entering a period where rest and rotation is behind us,” he said.
“With Covid and the amount of cricket we’ve had, there have been trade-offs about different formats and different teams.
promoted
“We now have 10 very difficult test matches against two brilliant opponents, but it is a great opportunity for us to play strong cricket and if everyone is fit and available we will have a good team ourselves.
“I think we will try to play our strongest side in the next five exhibition games.”
