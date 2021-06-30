Big Ten Conference and College Football Playoff Foundation Continue Educational Initiatives in Chicago





ROSEMONT, ill. The Big Ten Conference and the College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation continued their educational initiatives in Chicago during the 2020-21 academic year, contributing $30,000 to the Children First Fund, the Chicago Public Schools Foundation. The Big Ten Conference and the College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation continued their educational initiatives in Chicago during the 2020-21 academic year, contributing $30,000 to the Children First Fund, the Chicago Public Schools Foundation. With help from the CFP Foundation, the Big Ten continues to support the Children First Fund (CFF), which has a mission to promote the growth and success of Chicago Public Schools (CPS) through philanthropy and partnerships. The Big Ten has allocated $20,000 to the Compassion Funds Summer Reading Initiative, which will provide contemporary, culturally relevant books to Chicago Public Schools students in grades 3-5. The donated funding should provide nearly 600 multicultural book packs for students to see reflections of both their own and other cultures. As part of the 2020-21 effort, the Big Ten previously allocated $10,000 to the CFF Compassion Fund, which provided schools and students with essential items to equip students for school and distance learning. The $10,000 included $5,000 for distance learning and emergency learning technology for families and $5,000 for school supplies. About the College Football Playoff Foundation and Extra Yard for Teachers The CFP Foundation is the community engagement arm of the College Football Playoff and supports education across the country. CFP Foundations primary target platform, Extra Yard for Teachers, is dedicated to advancing the teaching profession by inspiring and empowering teachers in four focus areas: Resources, Recognition, Recruitment, and Professional Development. The CFP Foundation uses multiple partnerships to deliver its initiatives and support positive educational outcomes. For more information, visit cfp-foundation.org and follow Extra Yard for Teachers (@CFPExtraYard) on social media. About Children First Fund: The Chicago Public Schools Foundation The Children First Fund is the philanthropic and partnership arm of Chicago Public School (CPS). It serves as a knowledge center and connection between CPS and its community of partners, securing and organizing resources that further the CPS mission to provide high quality public education that prepares every child in every neighborhood for success in school, career and social life. For more information, visit https://www.childrenfirstfund.org or find us on social @ChiFirstFund. About the Big Ten Conference The Big Ten Conference is an association of world-class universities whose member institutions share a common mission of research, graduate, professional and undergraduate education, and public service. Founded in 1896, the Big Ten has maintained a comprehensive set of shared practices and policies that reinforce the priority of academics in the lives of students participating in peer athletics and emphasize the values ​​of integrity, fairness and competitiveness. The 14 Big Ten institutions’ broad programs will provide more than $200 million in direct financial support to more than 9,500 students for more than 11,000 participation opportunities on 350 teams in 42 different sports. The Big Ten sponsors 28 official conference sports, 14 for men and 14 for women, including the addition of men’s ice hockey and men’s and women’s lacrosse since 2013. For more information, visit www.bigten.org.

