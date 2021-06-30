WKU Tennis Announces Five Incoming Players in Class of 2021





Head Coach Davis Interview BOWLING GREEN, Ky. WKU Tennis head coach Greg Davis announced five incoming players for the Lady Toppers’ Class of 2021. Sofia Blanco / Caracas, Venezuela

Sofia Cerezo / Madrid, Spain

Rachel Hermanova / Czech Republic

Paola Cortez / Cochabamba, Bolivia / Kennesaw . State

Taylor Shaw / Little Rock, Arkansas / Missouri State “I wanted to put together a team with more depth,” Davis said. “Looking at the national title teams I’ve had I felt like we had a chance to win and be successful in all nine positions, six singles, three doubles and that was the goal with the group we came in.” Sofia Wit comes to The Hill from Caracas, Venezuela, where she was number 1 nationally. She is currently ranked number 514 in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) and has an 8.60 UTR (Universal Tennis Rating). She competed in singles and doubles tournaments in Venezuela, as well as numerous countries in South and Central America. Blanco achieved a GPA of 3.6 while studying at Mater Salvatoris. Her sister Carmen played at Ball State and Alabama, while her brother Carlos played collegiately at the University of Findlay. Sofia Cerezozwas born in Madrid, Spain, and will start her career with the Lady Toppers after an impressive preparatory resume. She reached a number 65 Spanish Open ranking, beating six players who went on to earn scholarships. She is a three-time regional singles champion and national runner-up in doubles. Cerezo also helped her regional team to consecutive championships in 2017 and 2018, as well as a national runner-up in 2017. Rachel Hermanova is originally from the Czech Republic, but spent the last two years in Spain, where he trained at the Sanchez-Casal Tennis Academy. Her biggest singles achievements at the ITF J5 level include a runner-up in El Salvador, as well as semifinals in Panama and Costa Rica. She also scored runner-ups in doubles in Panama and the Canary Islands. Hermanova graduated from ES International School with a 3.54 GPA and plans to study journalism at WKU so she can become a television host. Paola Cortez will play her first year at WKU after moving from Kennesaw State, where she played two seasons for the Owls. In doubles, she has a career record of 7-11 in the No. 1 position and a 2-2 mark at No. 2. She also gained experience competing in the No. 1, 2 and 3 singles spots. Originally from Cochabamba, Bolivia, Cortez ranked as high as #415 in the ITF while posting a 10.52 UTR. collected eight career singles and doubles titles in ITF junior action. She played for Bolivia in the WTA Fed Cup and won her singles against Peru. Taylor Shaw is an incoming transfer from Missouri State, where she played two seasons for the Bears. As a freshman in 2019-20, she combined for a 7-7 singles record in the fall and spring league. In double competitions she took a 4-5 record in the number 3 and 4 positions. As a sophomore in 2020-21, she continued to play at the same singles spots. Growing up in Little Rock, Arkansas, Shaw was the No. 1 recruit in the state in 2019. She helped lead the Little Rock Christian Academy to three conference championships. As a junior, she finished second in the state. The five newcomers join returning players Laura Bernardos , Alexis Cramer , Samantha Martinez and Cora-Lynn from Dungern to assemble the 2021-22 team. The competition schedule for the WKU autumn competition will be announced in the coming months.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wkusports.com/news/2021/6/30/womens-tennis-wku-tennis-announces-five-incoming-players-in-the-class-of-2021.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos