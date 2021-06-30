Lamoureux twin book a story from Olympic hockey to the search for equality





Wednesday morning, the three showed their off-the-ice and off-the-field finesse on projects that received a power boost from their platform as professional athletes. There were many interested listeners at a StartupBREW event on Broadway Square in downtown Fargo.

McGovern is one of the brains behind the Able Games, a fitness test for participants of all levels, from the most physically fit to those with special needs. If McGovern wanted to write a book about the adventure, he could have asked the Lamoureux twins. Their book Dare to Make History has been on the shelves since this spring. It’s the story of their lives, starting with youth hockey in Grand Forks, the increasing focus on Olympic athletes, and the ongoing quest for equality. The hardest part of the project, both say, was just getting started and figuring out which twins were going to write what. In other words, would it be an I view or a we view? They chose a combination of the two. We have individual experiences that need to be shared as individuals, Jocelyne said, but we also hit a rhythm that flows really well. We definitely wanted our own perspectives, but in the end we summed it up in a shared voice, which I think fits how things went for us. The Lamoureuxs announced their retirement from competitive hockey around the time the book was released. Their legacy of Team USA will forever be the gold medal game against Canada in 2018. Monique tied the game at 2-2 with a goal late in the third period. Jocelyne scored a goal in the shootout that went on to become the match winner. Finding enough material was not the problem; in fact, they ended up having to remove a significant number of pages. Probably the hardest part was the editing process, Jocelyne said. We feel like there’s so much we want to share, but what will really resonate with the reader is something else. The writing talent, though on ice for several years after high school and college, didn’t take long to resurface. It helped that both had experience in public speaking and speech writing. We both did well in our English classes and we were always complimented on our writing skills, Monique said. They approached the project, they said, as a training camp preparing for a major tournament. Start at step 1 and gradually increase the intensity. You don’t see it as having 300 pages to write, Jocelyne said. Just start with the intro, chapter 1 and chapter 2 and just break it down. Information about the book can be found on their website lamoureuxtwins.com.

