DeChambeau defends PGA title, ready for ‘weird’ Olympics





Washington (AFP) Bryson DeChambeau will defend his title this week at the US PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic, a win that inspired his 2020 US Open triumph as he looks forward to a “weird” Olympics in Tokyo. Sixth-ranked DeChambeau took his first win after bloating his body and taking strategy a distance above all else. He won by three strokes at Detroit Golf Club last July before taking his first major crown at Winged Foot last September. “It gave me the confidence to win the US Open knowing that I can play a game that is not normal or is a little bit unique and different,” DeChambeau said on Wednesday. “Look at the US Open. It was a good example. Everyone thought I was crazy saying I’m just going to bomb and gouge it, but it worked that week.” DeChambeau will defend his Detroit crown starting Thursday after defending his US Open crown two weeks ago at Torrey Pines, settling for a share of 26th with a final round 77 after leading the top nine on Sunday. “It didn’t go well in Torrey, but that’s okay. Life goes on,” said DeChambeau. “It’s always nice to be able to defend your title. I came close at the US Open. I’m just looking forward to doing it hopefully this time.” DeChambeau qualified for the US Olympic golf team for the Tokyo Games. He probably won’t get the chance to see other athletes at the Games, but he knows who he would like to meet: American swimmer Ryan Murphy, the reigning champion of the men’s 100m and 200m backstroke, and the best table tennis players. “Ryan Murphy is a swimmer. We talked online, so he wants to meet up. That would be nice,” DeChambeau said. “I would like to meet some professional ping pong players. I am a big supporter of ping pong, I love it. “But unfortunately things will get a little more difficult. So hopefully I can meet them somehow.” DeChambeau said it wasn’t a hard decision to compete in Tokyo, even with the Covid-19 safety protocols and restrictions likely obscuring his chance to watch other events and athletes. “Any time you get to represent your country, don’t miss that opportunity, at least for me,” DeChambeau said. “I want to experience it once in my life, even if it’s weird. “Just always weird events, weird things happen to me and situations that I can’t explain. I won the NCAA championship the same year and the American amateur, never expected that, how that changed my life. Playing in an amateur team world championship, don’t expect to make it to the team, but people who drop out. “There’s just weird things that happened in my life that I’ve had to go through and this Olympics will be different, but for me I’m okay with it. I love the chance to represent my country.” DeChambeau is also set for severe restrictions on the British Open. “It’s just part of the life we’re living in now,” DeChambeau said. ‘We are definitely renting a house. We’ll probably just stay in the house. Hopefully there’s a ping-pong table.’ 2021 AFP

