



India appears to have warmed up to UAE as a cricket venue after previous doubts



The shift of the ICC Twenty20 World Cups from India to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was inevitable after recurring waves of COVID-19 infections and the logistical difficulties of hosting a multi-squad event. In recent weeks, the news first started as a source-based whisper to the Chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Chairman Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah, individually they spoke clearly that India would host the championship in the UAE. Finally, the International Cricket Council has issued a statement stating that the tournament will be held from October 17 to November 14, with Oman co-hosting the qualifiers. When the BCCI had scheduled the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in West Asia ahead of the T20 World Cup, it was no surprise that the Premiership Championship was also to follow. With three sites in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah close to each other, the UAE eliminates the need for air travel and allows teams to adhere to bio-bubbles at their respective hotels, an essential requirement in these fraught times of a constantly mutating virus . India hosted England earlier this year and the IPL also started this summer, but the increase in pandemics meant the competition had to be suspended while a second wind was sought in the desert sands ahead of the T20 World Cup. The fact that India has paused its domestic cricket for a year makes it all the more difficult for it to suddenly give its weight to international matches at home. Now that the ambivalence has subsided, it is interesting to note the rise of the UAE as a popular neutral location. Fans of a particular era will recall past jousting events in Sharjah, illuminated by the legendary exploits of stars ranging from Javed Miandad to Sachin Tendulkar. And then India stayed away for a while as there was talk of bookmakers and corrupt influences off the field. Meanwhile, terrorism-ridden Pakistan kept the UAE as its home base as nervous rivals refused to land in Karachi or Lahore. Since then, India has warmed up to the UAE as a cricket outpost, while Pakistan has found a few visitors willing to play on its grounds. As the second host for the IPL, the UAE has always stepped forward and India had an immediate solution to the T20 World Cup hosting crisis. After winning the inaugural ICC World T20 in South Africa in 2007, India is facing a title drought and is in need of course correction. But that would require his double units to tackle six limited-overs matches in Sri Lanka and five Tests in England.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/editorial/desert-home-the-hindu-editorial-on-uae-as-indias-cricket-venue/article35066464.ece

