Fourth seed Kenin dumped in second round





Tennis – Wimbledon – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Great Britain – July 5, 2018. Sofia Kenin of the USA plays a shot during her second round match against Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Kenin loses in 45 minutes

Muguruza to third round

Swiatek impresses with debut LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) – American Sofia Kenin took the highest women’s classification to date at Wimbledon, when she suffered a 6-2 6-4 second-round loss at the hands of compatriot Madison Brengle. The 2020 Australian Open champion Kenin, seeded four, never got on a cool Court Two, taking just 45 minutes against the veteran 31-year-old who has matched her best run here. “I really didn’t feel my game,” said Kenin, who withdrew from the Eastbourne tournament last week with a minor injury. “I just feel like I didn’t have enough clear preparation on the grass in the run-up to Wimbledon.” Several other Grand Slam champions avoided early exits on the slick lawns. Former Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza maintained her dominant form as she reached the third round with a 6-1 6-4 win over Dutch Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove. Muguruza, winner in 2017, has dropped six matches so far. Last year’s French Open champion, Iga Swiatek, with seven seeded, defeated 36-year-old Russian Vera Zvonareva as she made an impressive main tournament debut. The 20-year-old former Wimbledon junior champion got a first round of testing against the 2010 runner-up but made light work of it and won 6-1 6-3. “Every game gives me the chance to have more and more confidence. So I’m quite happy with my performance today,” said Swiatek. “Playing such an experienced player is never easy, because she has been playing on grass for many years.” Latvian big-hitter Jelena Ostapenko, who won the French Open in 2017 and reached the Wimbledon semifinals a year later, underlined her return to form with an easy 6-1 6-2 win over Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez in a delayed first round . Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens reached the third round for the sixth time with a 7-5 6-3 victory over compatriot Kristie Ahn. Unseeded Stephens now hopes to get past that podium for the second time in her career at Wimbledon. Victoria Azarenka, who has never reached a Wimbledon final but holds two Australian Open crowns, made her first appearance here this year after Tuesday’s rain interruptions, and made up for lost time with a 6-1 6-3 defeat of the Ukrainian Kateryna Kozlova. Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

