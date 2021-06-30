Northeastern Appoints James Keefe as Men’s Hockey Coach

Jerry Keefe was selected on Wednesday to succeed Jim Madigan as Northeasterns men’s hockey coach, the school announced. Keefe was an assistant assistant for 10 seasons under Madigan, who relinquished his duties as head coach at the end of this season to take over from the school’s athletic director.
I am thrilled that he has this opportunity to take our hockey program to the next level, Madigan said in a released statement. He has been a committed faithful coach and member of the Northeastern community. I am excited to see his future and to see our program grow and develop under his leadership.
A Billerica native and former Matignon High star, Keefe spent the past seven seasons as the head coach of the NUs, helping the Huskies to three consecutive Beanpot Championships, three NCAA tournaments and one Hockey East title.
A total of eight Northeast players earned All-American honors over the course of the past decade, and power play ranked No. 1 in Hockey East at nearly 27 percent led by Keefes last season.
In thanking NU President Joseph E. Aoun, Chancellor Kenneth W. Henderson and Madigan for the opportunity to fill the hockey vacancy as the school’s 11th Fern Flaman chief men’s hockey coach, Keefe said in a statement: This is my dream job as a coach and I’m excited to build on the great culture we’ve built over the past 10 seasons.
In addition to his role at Northeastern, Keefe was selected to coach with the United States National Junior Team from 2018-20, leading Team USA to win the silver medal in 2019. During the World Junior Championships, Keefe teamed up with fellow Huskies Tyler Madden (LA Kings), Cayden Primeau (Montreal Canadiens), and Jordan Harris (Montreal Canadiens draft pick).
For Northeastern, Keefe established himself as a notable name in the New England college hockey ranks, stopping as an assistant coach at UMass Boston (2006-07) and head coach at Westfield State (2008-09), before serving as an assistant coach for two seasons. coach at Brown University (2009-11).
He revived the Westfield States hockey program, leading the Owls to second place in the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) for the first time since 1981.
A four-year center at Providence College (1996-2000), Keefe finished his career with the Friars with 98 points (30 goals, 68 assists) in 102 career games and was honored as New England’s Most Improved Player (1998-99). He played professional hockey for five seasons, toiled in the AHL and ECHL, before playing a few seasons in Europe before retiring in 2004.